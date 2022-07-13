This HDMI cable is just $5 for Prime Day, and it’s the only one you’ll ever need

HDMI cables can be a scam – some companies package them in braided wrapping with pretty colors, add a fancy name, and then charge you 20 times (or more) than what it’s actually worth. But with HDMI cables, the only really important thing is the specifications, and this Amazon Prime Day bargain has what it takes.

If you’re thinking about buying one of the best 120Hz 4K TVs and want to pair it with a next-gen gaming console (PS5 or Xbox Series X), chances are you’re also going to need to upgrade that old HDMI cable you bought along with your first Blu-ray player, PlayStation, or Xbox. That’s because the HDMI 2.1 connections used by the new consoles and TVs support 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz video signals, and such a data-intensive load requires a higher-bandwidth cable for throughput.

The main spec you’ll want to see associated with an HDMI cable that supports HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz video is 48Gbps bandwidth. A cable meeting that requirement should have no problem passing through the highest-resolution video at the highest frame rates, and is really the only one you’ll need going forward. Will we ever see sources with 16K video and 240Hz frame rates? Never say never, but if so, it will be well into the distant future.

For now, this Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI cable has you covered. And at just $5.80 for a 1-meter run, it’s an excellent deal. Depending on how close your game console is to your TV, a 1-meter length might be too short; in that case you’ll want to double the length to 2 meters, a cable length that Amazon also now has on sale for just $9.35 – a 22% savings.

With nearly all A/V gear going wireless, from speakers and soundbars to headphones, there aren’t that many cables you still need in your life. An HDMI cable is one exception, because wireless transmitters capable of supporting 4K/120Hz video arent yet a thing. If you own one cable, it should be a 48Gbps high-speed HDMI cable, and this Prime Day deal makes buying one a no-brainer.

Prime Day 120Hz 4K TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: £949 now £799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - This fantastic OLED TV originally cost £1,699, so it's now over half price compared to its launch. More recently, its lowest-ever price had been £899, so it's dropped to a full £100 less that its previous best. It's absolutely unmissable at this price: its stunning OLED panel provides beautiful HDR and colors, and its image processing makes everything look sharp and realistic. And it's a gamers paradise, with four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which support 4K 120Hz and VRR (including FreeSync and G-Sync). It's also one of the few TVs in the world to support Dolby Atmos gaming at 120fps. We gave it five stars in our LG C1 review (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: $1,298 (opens in new tab)$998.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - To get any Sony OLED TV for under $1,000 is a steal, especially since this cost $1,699 when it was released in 2021. But this is double good for PS5 fans, because it's a 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV, so it's got 4K 120Hz and VRR support, and has an HDR mode unique to Sony TVs for improved contrast from the console. It's also fantastic for movies, thanks to the company's XR Cognitive Processor.



More Prime Day deals