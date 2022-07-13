Want a 4K TV for your PS5 in the Prime Day sales? Here are the best 9

It's day 2 of the poorly named Prime Day, and that means the Prime Day deals just keep on coming. If you've been hankering after a new TV to hook up to your PS5 to take advantage of its best features, today's a good day: we've spotted lots of really good bargains on some really incredible TVs. And we're not just talking about discounts on the most expensive models either. There are some affordable buys too, and it's possible to pick up a killer gaming TV bargain no matter what your budget is.

In many cases you're looking at last year's higher-end models, and that's no bad thing: the one thing new flagship TVs all have in common is that they're ruinously expensive when they first launch. A year on and they're just as amazing but nowhere near as expensive, and that means you get that happy new-TV feeling without also getting that I've-spent-all-my-money feeling.

All of the TVs here have at least some HDMI 2.1 functionality, with features such as Auto Low Latency Mode, 4K 120Hz support, and Variable Refresh Rate support. And in addition to being great partners for your PS5, they're also great TVs in their own right with 4K resolutions, HDR, excellent image processors and all the streaming services you could possibly want.

The only downside is that the deals are selling very quickly: we've already had to revise this page from our original plans, as some deals had sold out. These deals were all live at the time of writing but don't hesitate long if you see one you like.

US Prime Day deals on TVs for PS5

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: $1,298 (opens in new tab)$998.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - To get any Sony OLED TV for under $1,000 is a steal, especially since this cost $1,699 when it was released in 2021. But this is double good for PS5 fans, because it's a 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV, so it's got 4K 120Hz and VRR support, and has an HDR mode unique to Sony TVs for improved contrast from the console. It's also fantastic for movies, thanks to the company's XR Cognitive Processor.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED B1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% on this excellent mid-range OLED from LG with a deal that means the 65-inch is currently $200 cheaper than the 55-inch model. That's Prime Day for you. You're getting 4K 120Hz, VRR (including G-Sync and FreeSync Premium), auto low latency mode and HGIG, and there's Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos too. Compared to the LG C1 above, you get a less advanced image processor and only two HDMI 2.1 ports. We can live with that.

(opens in new tab) Sony X91J 85 Inch 4K TV: $2,799.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 (36%) on this absolute beast of a TV: if you want giant gaming, this 85-inch monster is coming in at the same price as inferior and much smaller TVs from rivals. This full array LED TV has Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa, HDMI 2.1 including ALLM, 4K 120Hz and VRR on two of its HDMI ports, and a spectacular image processor that's ideal for fast action in movies and sports.

(opens in new tab) LG QNED80 50-inch 4K smart TV: $899.99 $696.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 23% on this 2022 LG TV, which packs in 4K 120Hz and VRR support on two HDMI ports. The processor here is the excellent a7 Gen 5, which does a good job of upsampling non-4K content, while the NanoCell screen features Quantum Dot tech, just like QLED TVs, to make every look rich and bold. LG's Game Optimizer features are excellent too, so you can make sure you're getting the most from your games.

UK Prime Day deals on TVs for PS5

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806: £999 £789 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £210 on an OLED TV that rivals the LG C1. You get gorgeous bright images and excellent processing, and both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for movies. For games, 4K 120Hz and VRR support are both here on two HDMI ports. And you get Philips' excellent Ambilight features, which spreads the colors on-screen onto the walls around the TV, making it feel bigger than it is.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,699 now £1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £600 - Compared to it's original price this is an excellent deal: its stunning OLED panel provides beautiful HDR and colors, and its image processing makes everything look sharp and realistic. And it's a gamers paradise, with four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which support 4K 120Hz and VRR (including FreeSync and G-Sync). It's also one of the few TVs in the world to support Dolby Atmos gaming at 120fps. We gave it five stars in our LG C1 review (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Sony 85-inch X85J 4K LED TV: was £1895, now £1,650 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £245 - This doesn't look like a massive price drop on the face of it, but this is the final flourish, because this TV originally cost £2999. It's nearly half price, and it's a hell of a deal for such a massive set. You get Sony's great image processing and attention to detail for movies, and it includes 4K 120Hz and VRR support for gaming. If you want a huge set that doesn't totally break the bank, this will be hard to top.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1199, now £589 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £610 - Want a bold, bright TV you can use to game when there's tons of light as well as when it's dark? Want a super-advanced mini-LED screen with QLED colors and ultra-deep black tones? Want HDMI 2.1 support with 4K 120Hz and VRR on two of its four ports? Want all this in a stylish design? And want this high-end experience for a mid-range price? You

