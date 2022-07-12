This eufy robot vacuum sucks up all the dirt, not your savings with this Prime Day deal

The eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid has one of the best suctioning power in the robot vacuum business. One of eufy's premium robot vacuum models, it also doesn't come cheap. Lucky for us, eufy has rolled out this Prime Day deal that knocks $270 off its regular price, bringing it back down to a more accessible $379.99.

Trust us, you'll want to take advantage of this deal. We've used and tested this ourselves – not to mention gave its non-hybrid model a coveted 4.5 out of 5 rating in our eufy RoboVac X8 review – and we can't help but be impressed.

Along with its impressive ability to suck up all the dust, dirt and pet hair in your space, it also boasts smart features like voice control and intelligent mapping, which allows it to clean your home more effectively and efficiently. On top of that, it comes with mopping abilities to remove all those pesky floor stains.

For Prime Day, this 2-in-1 robot vacuum is 42% off and the cheapest we've seen it on Amazon, which means you can't get a better deal than this. Plus, if you want to freshen up your home's aesthetic, you can opt for the white version, which touts the same discount.

Today's best eufy RoboVac X8 Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid: $649.95 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - You're getting a bargain with this massive discount on one of the best robot vacuums right now. This offering from eufy has the best suction in the market, comes with intelligent mapping capabilities, and boasts mopping abilities as well. You're getting two smart cleaning tools in one. This white version even lets you keep your modern white aesthetic.

We've tested our share of robot vacuums, even from better-known brands like Roomba, and been having a love-hate relationship with them. That's because most models, especially the more affordable ones, just aren't cleaning as effectively as we'd like.

That's not the case with the eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid. Thanks to its 2000 Pa suction power, it already does a fantastic job of keeping floors shiny and dust-free. Combine that with its intelligent and intuitive mapping system, however, and it won't miss a spot (or drive you crazy by cleaning the same area over and over again.) It's also fairly quiet so you can go about your daily tasks without intrusion.

Oh, and did we mention that it works with Alexa? Pair it with your Amazon smart speaker, and you never have to get up to clean your floors again.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not one, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to score the discount.

