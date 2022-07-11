The only iPad I'd recommend to most people is now at an all-time low price

When it comes to iPads, I'd always recommend most people to stick to the entry-level line - only professionals need the power of the Pro or Air, and I don't see the appeal of the Mini at all. No, stick to the basic line.

Now, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is available at a discount thanks to early Prime Day deals, bringing Apple's most affordable tablet down to its lowest price ever.

Admittedly, we've seen this iPad go down to this price before... many times, actually. But you may have missed it if you weren't looking at iPad deals until now.

The deal is just for the Space Gray version of the tablet weirdly - the Silver model does have a discount but it's not as good.

This is the latest member into Apple's line of entry-level tablets, designed for people who don't need the newest flashy tech and just need a reliable tablet.

So while you don't have the top-end screen on the Pro or the premium design of the Air, it's more than enough for most people, whether you want to work or watch movies or do anything else.

In fact, the only tablet I've ever bought was one of the earlier members of this family, and it became a vital tool for my college days.

So I'd recommend this tablet over the other iPads for the vast majority of people.

