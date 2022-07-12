50% off Sony noise-canceling headphones is the Prime Day deal your commute needs

If you're on the hunt for great headphone buys in the Prime Day deals, we think you're going to love this one: you can get a massive 50% off Sony's beautifully bassy WH-XB910N headphones, now $124 (was $249.99) (opens in new tab).

This particular version in blue is an Amazon exclusive, although you can also get them in black for the same price. Whichever color you go for you're getting built-in Alexa voice control, high-quality noise cancelation and all the usual audio quality you'd expect from Sony. And you also get serious bass: where some headphones are made with subtlety and clarity in mind, sometimes you just want to get the low end thumping and feel the music as much as you hear it. That's where these headphones come in. They've got so much bass Sony had to add an extra port to handle it: the dedicated bass duct and a better connection between the drivers and your ears delivers seriously punchy rhythms.

All that power doesn't mean sacrificing battery life, though. You can get up to 30 hours between charges, and if you let them run flat it takes just 10 minutes to get 4.5 hours of listening time.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-XB910N deals in your region.

Today's best Sony WH-XB910N deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N headphones with Extra Bass: $249.99 $124 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on these impressively bassy noise cancelling headphones, which we think are just perfect for urban commuting. There's all-day battery life, multiple-device switching and excellent call quality, and the built-in noise cancelation does a great job of keeping the outside outside.

With so much low end you'd think Sony might skimp on the noise canceling, but that isn't the case with these headphones: there are feedforward and feedback mics on each side for the digital noise cancelling tech to do its thing. That's good news for your ears as well as your music: effective noise cancelation means you don't need to turn things up so loud to drown out the outside world, and that's particularly important for bass frequencies: without noise cancelation they can get swallowed up by the rumble of wheels or roar of jet engines.

Another big plus about these headphones is the multi-device pairing, which enables you to switch between two different Bluetooth devices instantly – so if you're listening to music and a call comes in you can simply switch to your phone from your computer and back again when you're done. There's also a clever Quick Attention Mode: put your hand over the right ear cup and it'll automatically cut the volume and turn off noise cancelling so you can have a conversation.

More Prime Day deals US