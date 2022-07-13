5 best Prime Day luggage deals just in time for your summer getaway

Luggage and luggage sets are in high demand this season. After all, summer is synonymous with travel, which is why it's not a surprise that Amazon has rolled out some excellent Prime Day deals on carry-on luggage and luggage sets.

Whether you're off on a solo trip this summer or about to set off on a fun two-week vacation with the whole family, it might be time to refresh your luggage. Luckily, Amazon's offering up to 60% off luggage sets from well-known brands like Samsonite and Kenneth Cole.

Samsonite, for example, has slashed $212 off (opens in new tab) its Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside, money that you can spend on that relaxing snorkeling adventure for the whole family. Meanwhile, budget-minded vacationers will appreciate that Coolife's popular two-piece hard luggage set is now only $167.99 (opens in new tab).

There's more where those came from so we found the five best Prime Day luggage set deals for you below. Some of these even offer free fast shipping to Prime members. Not one? Get your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Today's best Prime Day luggage deal

(opens in new tab) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside: $379.99 $167.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $212 - This popular deal won't last long as it's one of the most popular luggage Prime Day deals right now. That's not surprising considering you're getting 56% off – you're paying less than the actual discount! And, for that, you're getting a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked spinner.

(opens in new tab) Kenneth Cole Reaction Madison Square Hardside: $249.99 $164.85 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $85 - This hard luggage set from Kenneth Cole is $85 off. This might not be as deep a discount as others on the list, but the set is already affordable to begin with. That's especially since the checked version is 28 inches, giving you more space for your necessities.

(opens in new tab) COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase: $299.99 $167.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $132 - Available in Sakura pink and Night navy, this two-piece set from Coolife is a crowd pleaser, thanks to its minimalist design and the carry-on version touting a front compartment to quickly stow away your devices. For Prime Day, it's $132 off, which means you're getting more bang for your buck.

(opens in new tab) Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside: $339.99 $159.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - Prefer a soft shell over a hard one? This set from Samsonite is discounted as well, knocking 53% off its price tag. Don't worry about stuffing these with breakable valuables as they boast padding to protect any gifts you're bringing back from your travels.

Luggage these days aren't exactly cheap, with brands like Away, Rimowa, and Tumi charging a lot for theirs. But, while a hard-shell polycarbonate Rimowa in purple is the dream, most of us cannot afford to spend $750 or more on a carry-on luggage. That's especially with this ongoing inflation that's affecting most of us.

The good news is that you don't have to spend more than $200 on a luggage set this Prime Day. Amazon is offering tons of deals on luggage sets (opens in new tab) as well as single carry-on luggage (opens in new tab) if you're all about minimalist travel.

The even better news is that most of these are robust enough to be hauled, thrown, and knocked around during trips so you can rest assured that your valuable – and return home gifts – are safe and sound.

