Insta360 One X2, one of best and most famous action cameras, is at a record-low price

TikTok-famous or not, the Insta360 One X2 is among the best action cameras. This Prime Day, it drops its price down to $386.99 over on Amazon, giving you a 10% money-saving discount over the previous price. Invest on its accessories by getting the Creator Kit, and you'll score a 13% discount. That's more money to add to your summer vacation fund, and you've got a fun camera to record your escapades with the fam.

We got our hands on the Insta360 One X2 when it was released, and it remains our favorite 360-degree action camera. If you're hunting for worthwhile Prime Day deals, this is a good one to add to your cart.

The One X2 is not only submersible up to 10 meters for your snorkeling adventures, but it's got loads of shooting modes and effects as well so you can make your videos as fun as possible. That's while shooting from all angles.

We love the accompanying app as well, as it allows you to edit your favorite footage on-the-go, but the camera itself is ready to capture when you are, thanks in large part to its intuitive touch display that gives you access to most of its features.

Today's best Insta360 One X2 Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Insta360 One X2: $429.99 $386.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10% off - This is the cheapest we've seen of this TikTok-famous action cam. In some ways better than the regular GoPros, this versatile 10-meter submersible action camera not only records 360-degree 5.7K videos of your adventures, but it comes with loads of shooting modes, features, and an app with expansive editing capabilities. Summer means fun, and this is the perfect camera to record it.

(opens in new tab) Insta360 ONE X2 Creator Kit: $589.97 $512 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $76 - Get the whole kit-and-caboodle and save even more. Every adventurer and ever selfie taker knows that an action camera is only as good as the accessories it comes with. Luckily, Insta360 has you covered on that front as well with this Creator Kit that includes the brand's invisible selfie stick, Bullet Time Handle, and 65GB microSD Card.

Typically $429.99, which put its out of the budget-range, Insta360 occasionally rolls out discounts to this beloved action cam. If you've seen those funny 360-videos on TikTok, you know that many people have a blast with it and would happily pay the full price to get it.

This camera delivers excellent photo and video shooting capabilities in a beautiful, thin and compact form factor that easily fits in your pocket. For your convenience, it also comes with voice control that is responsive and works well. It's also much cheaper than the GoPro Hero10, which will cost you over $500 in the US and doesn't record editable 360-degree footage.

As part of Insta360's Prime Day sale, it's back down to its lowest price on Amazon. The last time we've seen the One X2 drop this low was back in April for Easter.

Amazon Prime members can also cash in on their membership with one-day delivery so you'll get it before hopping on that plane to paradise. Not a Prime member? Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

