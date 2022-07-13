The best 150 last-minute Prime Day deals to grab before the sale ends

The clock is ticking and Amazon Prime Day is about to end for another year. It only seems like yesterday when the two-day sale event got underway - and that's because, well, it was only yesterday.

Anyway, the point I'm trying to get to here is that it's flown by yet again, but you've still got a few hours to take advantage of many offers that are still live. Here are all the ones you should know about, including TVs, laptops, smart home tech, kitchen appliances, fashion, tools, household essentials and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon Devices

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities such as timings and voice control. It works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show, and, being half price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for a record-low price, with a deal that we don't expect to be beaten this year. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, pretty smart too. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the forecast, set timers, and more, all with the power of voice commands

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18 – Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is now down to its lowest ever price. Get this if you just need a device that's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps. It still offers voice controls, but lacks some advanced features such as the ability to control your connected TV or soundbar and support for higher quality 4K content – a minor inconvenience for the lower price.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 – Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick now has an enormous 58% for Prime Day, bringing the streaming stick down to its cheapest price ever. It's a great, low-cost way to add essential smart features to your TV, giving you access to streaming apps in HD and Alexa voice controls. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our Fire TV Stick review (opens in new tab), and now that it costs even less than the TV Stick Lite, it's worth picking up this version to get features such as the option to control your TV using the voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 – To stream shows and movies in higher-quality 4K resolution you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's Prime Day deal brings the streaming stick back to its cheapest ever price that we last saw during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Fire Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – This premium version of Amazon's streaming stick is more powerful and responsive compared to the standard 4K version. It'll still stream the same content in the same quality, but the better spec means it's faster when navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience. Again, it's a return to the lowest ever price since Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - You can now score one of the top and most advanced video streaming devices at a historically low price. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is packed with features including 4K resolution support with image-enhancing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to improve lighting. It supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control for the TV and other smart devices in your home.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - The Fire HD 10 Plus takes everything you love about the Fire HD 10 – including a 10.1" 1080p Full HD display and 4GB RAM – and adds the convenience of wireless charging, which makes it worth the upgrade. For Prime Day, the 32GB model is 42% off

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5 - now heavily reduced in today's Prime Day deals. Today's price beats the previous record by a whole $10 and makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

(opens in new tab) All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $74.99 - A great way to kick-start your smart home security setup on the cheap, this Prime Day deal is offering the excellent Echo Show 5 display with a fully compatible Blink Mini security camera for well under half price. At just $45 together, you're getting a record low price here for a pairing of Alexa-enabled devices that can monitor your home as well as play music, make video calls, set up alerts, and so on.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Here's another record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. This larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. Even though there's a newer version available, we think the first-gen model a bargain at just over $50 considering it was awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The e-reader that started it all is almost 50% off this Prime Day - and down to it's lowest ever price. It boasts a 167ppi display that delivers that reading-on-paper experience, adjustable brightness, and a battery life that lasts for weeks. You'll save even more money as this deal comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited subscription.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189.99 $134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - This ad-free signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with IPX8 waterproofing, adjustable warm light, and three free months' access to Kindle Unlimited. Best of all, it boasts sensors that auto-adjusts the front light as well as wireless charging capabilities – two things the original Paparwhite version doesn't have.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis: $349.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - Originally $349.99, this is a very good bundle deal for both Amazon's premium E Ink reader (opens in new tab) and the all-you-can-eat Kindle Unlimited service. You get to keep the reader and the free cellular service to add new books from wherever you are, but the free book service bundle runs out after three months (then it auto-renews for $9.99 a month). Even so, this is a top-tier reader with lots of storage (32GB), no ads, and a waterproof case, which means it's perfect for the beach or pool.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Today's Prime Day deals also feature the entry-level Blink Mini smart security camera on sale for $29.99. It's slightly off its record low price of $19.99, but this is still a great budget indoor camera that works with Amazon Alexa to alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - The standard Blink Indoor HD smart security camera is at its lowest-ever price in today's Prime Day deals - beating the previous record by $10. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes a healthy two-year battery life.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Prime members can also get the Blink outdoor security camera for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for this outdoor security camera. Like its indoor counterpart, it also features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View smartwatch: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – If you don't want to pay up for the more expensive devices from Apple and Fitbit then the Amazon Halo View is a more affordable fitness and health tracker. It has the majority of features found in the more premium options, including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. You also get 12 months of Halo access (fitness programs, workouts, advanced features) included for free.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5: $184.98 $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Get a huge saving on a beginner-friendly smart home package that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5. With the discount, you effectively get one device for free. Both of them can be paired up, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone at your front door using the smart display. It can also be used to play all sorts of entertainment, display your favorite photos, read the news, ping alerts and even control other smart devices in the home.

Amazon Prime Day deals: back to school

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11-inch: $174 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 – Samsung's exceedingly budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook 4 it's down to a excellent price for Prime Day. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, sure, but it's cheap, durable, and offers 10+ hours of battery life. That's ideal for something you want to take on the go lots and get you through a full day of school.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook CX1: $249 $194.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Any Chromebook with 8GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for under $200 is going to be a steal, and the Asus Chromebook CX1 definitely qualifies. It'll be powerful enough to handle all your everyday computing tasks and school work. For this price you really can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks around for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 for school. The specs aren't all that impressive and the screen is not much bigger than most tablets, but at this price it's incredible value for money considering it has that hybrid functionality.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Go: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 – Samsung's most wallet-friendly Galaxy Book laptop has hit its lowest price ever. It weighs barely more than three pounds, making this laptop an ideal choice for straightforward schoolwork. It's a great way to pick up a device with Samsung's tried-and-true quality without needing to break the bank.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $429 $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – How about a more premium Chromebook equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a robust 360-degree hinge for hybrid laptop-tablet modes? Based on today's big discounts, we'd say the IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo's best Chromebook devices. It's all powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and an all-important 8GB of RAM to give you a performance boost. There's 128GB of local storage, too, for all your key files and applications.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The smaller 7-inch Fire HD Pro tablet for kids may be sold out already but you can still grab the lowest ever price on the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. With a rugged kid-friendly case and easy-to-use dashboard for parental control, this tablet is a great choice for most kids of suitable age. With 32GB of storage, it's also got plenty of space for quite a few apps and games, should you want to install them.

(opens in new tab) Backpacks: from $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's one essential all kids need at school: a decent backpack. For younger crowed, we'd recommend checking out Amazon's section of elementary school backpacks, which features a diverse range of cheap backpacks for all. Included are some cute print designs themed around popular games and shows, some simple mono-color options, stylish options from premium brands and some more sporty variations.

(opens in new tab) Back to school supplies: up to 75% off Sharpie, Elmer's and more (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a selection of useful back-to-school supplies reduced by up to 75% for Prime Day. Items on offer include pens, pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, and more that will fill your pencil case to bursting.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker: $129 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker – which boasts fantastic durability, impressive sound quality, and a practical form factor – for the bargain price of just $78.99 this Prime Day. As well as 8 hours of battery life and a smart-looking design, you'll get helpful voice prompts (to talk you through the Bluetooth pairing) and the option of pairing two SoundLink speakers for stereo or party mode playback. Put simply, this is an excellent Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal that's worth taking advantage of before the deal expires at midnight (PT).

(opens in new tab) JBL Go 2: $39.95 $29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - JBL’s portable Bluetooth speakers tend to be good, but they're even better when part of a Prime Day deal. Our review (opens in new tab) of the Go 2 praised its ultra-compact and waterproof design while knocking it a bit for low battery life. But hey, as of today, this is a cheaper speaker, so if you're looking for a choice Bluetooth portable, grab it while you can.

Amazon Prime Day deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $330 - This is the cheapest price ever for the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV. We think it's one of the best Prime Day deals and a bargain for such a fully-featured smart display. This TV features support for 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Digital, as well as Dolby Vision. This significantly improves the picture quality with a richer and wider color palette, and is usually reserved for more expensive sets. This, and the fact that we gave it 4 out of 5 stars in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review (opens in new tab), is the reason why we'd pick this one up over anything else.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 - On a strict budget with your TV shopping this Prime Day? Consider picking up this Insignia F30 Series display, now at its lowest ever price thanks to the retail event. This display is slightly cheaper compared to the Omni Series above and forgoes a few of the fancier features like HDR support. What it does have, however, is Fire TV built right in for easy streaming and full Alexa device compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - At only $99.99, this is a new record low for a basic budget display that would work well in a smaller room. Sure, it's not going to give you the finest picture quality as it's just a 720p HD TV, but it comes with all the major streaming apps, so it's a cheap and serviceable option.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K QLED Fire TV: $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – This is the only QLED TV on sale in this early wave of Prime Day deals at Amazon and at just $300 it's an incredible price for an upgraded display. QLED sets offer better contrast, brighter colors and more vivid images - which also makes them a great choice for a brighter room or for serious TV and movie lovers who want to get the best from what they watch. Today's offer knocks the TV down to its cheapest ever price, so get it if you want the improved display tech for less.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: $1,699.99 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Originally sold for $1,699 when it was released in 2021, this 55-inch A80J series model is now massively reduced to $998. That’s around $700 off – quite the deal for a Sony OLED TV. While we didn’t review the A80J, we did review its A80K series successor (opens in new tab) and awarded it 4.5 stars for excellent overall performance. If you’re looking to score an OLED for under $1,000, the 55-inch A80J is highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch C1-Series OLED TV: $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £703 - LG’s 48-inch C1-series OLED is being sold at its lowest price yet – a 27% saving over the original cost. For the money, you get a gaming-friendly 120Hz display, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and fantastic all-around picture quality – something we documented in our review (opens in new tab). This is a very good deal on a solid and future-proof TV, so grab it while it lasts.

(opens in new tab) Roku Ultra 2022 4K: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save $20 – A good deal for one of the best streaming platforms available today. You get all the best home viewing features including 4F, HDR, Dolby Atmos, hands-free control, and an improved Wi-Fi range. And, of course, you get access to virtually all the major streaming services, including Roku's own content lineup.

Amazon Prime Day deals: laptops

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11-inch: $174 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 – Before Samsung rebooted its Chromebook naming conventions (much to everyone's confusion), we got the exceedingly budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook 4. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it's cheap, durable, and offers 10+ hours of battery life to get you through a full day of work or school.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook CX1: $249 $194.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Any Chromebook with 8GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for under $200 is going to be a steal, and the Asus Chromebook CX1 definitely qualifies. It'll be powerful enough to handle all your everyday computing tasks, and for the price you really can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks around for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 for school or just for having around the house. The specs aren't all that impressive and the screen is not much bigger than most tablets, but at this price it's an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Go: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 – Samsung's most wallet-friendly Galaxy Book laptop has hit its lowest price ever. Weighing barely more than three pounds, this 1080p laptop is an ideal choice for straightforward office or school work and provides Samsung's tried-and-true quality without needing to break the bank.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $428 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 - One of our favorite Chromebooks ever just got a huge price cut for Prime Day. Featuring a full HD OLED display, this is one of the most gorgeous Chromebooks around. The detachable keyboard is a bit flimsy and the specs are average, but the Duet 5 Chromebook is a great little laptop to carry around with you when you just want to surf the web or stream Netflix on the go.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $429 $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – How about a more premium Chromebook equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a robust 360-degree hinge for hybrid laptop-tablet modes? Based on today's big discounts, we'd say the IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo's best Chromebook devices. It's all powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and an all-important 8GB of RAM to give you a performance boost. There's 128GB of local storage, too, for all your key files and applications.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch: $1299.99 $879.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 – The 15-inch model of the Galaxy Book Pro is also at its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2022. Its Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM make this a sleek but effective work laptop, and the Galaxy Ecosystem functions mean it connects intelligently to other Samsung devices you might own.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (2020): $999 $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Amazon's all sold out of MacBook Air M1's for Prime Day but you can still pick this great ultrabook up with a discount at Best Buy. Both retailers have been offering the same price over the past few days, which is $100 off off the record-low from Black Friday, although this week's price is still pretty good. Also consider this week's new MacBook Air M2 pre-orders (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $839.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 - The best gaming laptop deal in the entire Amazon Prime Day event is this humble Acer Nitro 5. It's not the most powerful on the market, but for the price the RTX 3050 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are great. If you're headed off to college and need a laptop that can cover both work and play this is a great choice.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - It's a little pricier but this Asus TUF will set you up for more than a few years of good gaming. Inside, it's featuring a powerful RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-12650H processor. This one is sure to be out of the budget range of most students but, again, this is a great choice if you want to both play and work from the same machine.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – The latest 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display and 512GB SSD is now only $50 more than its cheapest ever price at Amazon. The top-end device is one of the best laptops you can buy today for creative professionals. thanks to the power of the M1 Pro chip. It makes advanced tasks such as video and photo editing a breeze.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) (M1 Pro, 1TB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Think you need more storage? The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a larger 1TB SSD is reduced right now. It has been $70 cheaper in the past but this is a rare price cut on the new machine. You get the impressive performance of the M1 Pro chip that creative professionals will truly appreciate powering the device.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6, Core i7, RTX 3070, 32GB, 1TB SSD: $1,949.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 – Here's a solid discount on this extremely powerful Alienware m15 in today's gaming laptop deals at Amazon. With an RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, you're getting fantastic 1080p gaming performance with this machine - for a good few years down the line too.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Home & Kitchen

(opens in new tab) GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker: $579 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Never run out of ice again with this best-selling GE countertop ice maker. With a 3lbs capacity at any one time, this baby is capable of making up to 24 lbs of ice in a single day. Make yourself some tasty iced coffee, or perhaps even treat yourself to a mojito in the sunshine. This appliance is a pricey but worthwhile investment for the summer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer: $59.99 $42.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $17.50 - If counter-top is at a premium in your kitchen, or your budget for a new air fryer is a little tighter, the Vortex Mini (great for singles, or at a push couples) is now at an even more attractive price. It may be small, but it's still versatile, as we noted in our review (opens in new tab) "it's an easy to use air fryer that makes it worthy of consideration."

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This 12-in-1, 8 quart pressure cooker and air fryer from Ninja gets a mega 43% Prime Day discount, making it a rather tasty offering. With a host of functions which also include sous vide, broil, slow cook and dehydrate, it will unlock a whole new range of cooking options in your kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo: $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – Amazon has knocked 35% off the price of this Instant Pot, which has 13 one-touch programs offering pre-defined temperatures and cooking durations to make preparing an array of dishes far easier. While this isn’t a record-low price for the multi-cooker, it's the lowest price this year and still good value for money.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - You scream. I scream. We ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM. But Ninja's Creami doesn't just stop at delicious ice cream and gelato, it can also make sorbet, smoothie bowls and milkshakes. With a $70 saving on Prime Day it's probably high time you got in on the ice-making game. We'll be over soon.

(opens in new tab) Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender: $99.99 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – This Ninja Professional Blender is back down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day. The well-rated kitchen appliance has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 5,000 reviews at Amazon, so it's clearly a popular option for all your blending needs. And it's now an even better buy at today's low price.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K- Slim Single Serve coffee maker: $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Working from home? Why not outfit your kitchen or home office with a handy little coffee machine like this Keurig. Since it's a pod machine, it's easy to use and being just 5-inches wide means it'll fit into even the tightest of desk situations. It doesn't have the biggest reservoir in the world but it's capable of making a single cup really quickly. Today's price is a record low and brings this handy little appliance down under half price. Looking for some cheap pods? Check out this Prime deal on some Keurig 60-pack for $26 (opens in new tab).

Amazon Prime Day deals: Vacuums

(opens in new tab) BISSELL 27909 Turbo Rewind Vacuum: $278 $166.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $112 - With a powerful pet hair pickup functionality, this is the perfect vacuum for a house with shedding dogs and cats. A tangle-free roll and hands-free emptying make maintenance a doddle, too.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - The iRobot Roomba 692 is Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum with a rating of 4.5 stars from over 20,000 reviews. It's also one of the most affordable models around after today's price cut to $179.99. Even though it's on the cheaper side compared to other robot vacuums, it still offers a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes, and adaptive navigation to move around furniture and along edges. It also supports Alexa voice commands and is effective on both hard floors and carpets.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac G20: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Don't let your tight budget prevent you from getting a top-quality robot vacuum. Getting a 4 out of 5 rating in our eufy RoboVac G20 review (opens in new tab), this affordable robot vacuum delivers powerful suctioning option that collects everything, from fine dust to large debris. It also boasts app support, offers voice control, and works with Alexa. Best of all, this is the cheapest we've seen it ever.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac 11S MAX: $249.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - The cheapest we've seen this robot vacuum was back in February when it was $190. For Prime Day, however, we're seeing an even deeper discount for both it black and white models. Highly rated in our RoboVac 11S review (opens in new tab), we recommend it to our readers who like their tech ultra-simple. It may be minimal on features, but it also delivers a level of suctioning power that'll keep your floors dust and pet hair free without the steep price.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This robot vacuum is the cheapest we've seen it on Amazon. The eufy RoboVac G20 has gotten a 4 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab), but its hybrid version takes it a step further. Besides its powerful suctioning and smart features, it also delivers mopping action for even more pristine floors. It's also surprisingly quiet for a budget option.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This Roomba deal knocks a whopping 50% off your next robot vacuum. Getting a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our Roomba i7+ review (opens in new tab), it's already well worth the money without the discount. This comes with iRobot's smart mapping technology and digital assistant integration, both of which should make robot vacuuming next-level convenient.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid: $649.95 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $270 - Why pay full price on a robot vacuum when you've got this deal? Our eufy RoboVac X8 review (opens in new tab), which gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, proves that this line boasts some of the best suction prowess in the market as well as intelligent mapping that makes it more efficient. This hybrid model offers all that plus mopping abilities to remove stains and splatters.

(opens in new tab) Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - This robot vacuum from Shark is perfect for homes with pets. It has a HEPA Self-Empty Base and a 30-day capacity so you won't need to worry about this chore again for almost a month. It's also compatible with Alexa.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Phones

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199 $839 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $460 - This is the best smartphone we've tested so far and we're honestly surprised that it's discounted so soon into its life span. Above we've listed the discount for its 128GB version but the higher-storage options are reduced for Prime Day, too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $959 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $240 - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a pricey phone for what you get, but that's why this deal is great - it brings the Android powerhouse down to a tempting cost tier. The above deal is for the 128GB model, but the 256GB version is also discounted.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 $489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $210 - The Samsung Galaxy S21's budget cousin may have been a poorly-priced mess when it launched, but with a discount it's actually worth checking out - this is the cheapest we've seen this mobile go. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are on sale - we've listed the former above.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Power (2021): $250 $149.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $100 this budget battery phone is available unlocked for a new low price, so if you need a cheap and cheery new mobile that'll last you for days on one charge, this is a great option (though, we should point out, not the newest version).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $1,089.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $710 - Samsung's top-tier foldable phone has a mighty discount. It's now the cheapest we've seen the device by almost $200. This deal is on the 256GB version, but the 512GB model is discounted too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Samsung's clamshell foldable phone is now surprisingly cheap and now more in line with the price of a mid-range mobile. We've seen it go this low before, but only briefly - and we're expecting this reduced device to sell out quickly. This discount is on the 128GB version but the 256GB one is reduced too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Samsung's newest flagship for 2022 is on sale, cutting a fair amount off the asking price, and making it a much more tempting buy. Oh, this discount is on the 128GB model, but if you want more storage, the 256GB option is also reduced.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599 $419.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - This phone may be two years old now, but that age is likely why we're getting to see this kind of a discount on the phone - it's never gone lower than $449 before. The deal above is for the 128GB model of the phone, but you can also find a similar reduction for the 256GB version.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: $449 $324.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 - This is a really recent phone, so it's quite a surprise that it's on sale for over $100. This is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now without the discount, so when you factor in the money off, you shouldn't miss it.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – The have been very few discounts on the Google Pixel 6 since launch, so it's good to see there's now $100 off for Prime Day. Why is this one worth paying attention to? Well, its budget alternative, the Pixel 6a, will only launch for $50 more, so you may as well snap up this device. It excels at taking photos and comes with a large 6.4-inch display, two features we thought stood out in our Google Pixel 6 review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Previously, the lowest price we've seen for the Google Pixel 6 Pro was $799, so this discount is twice as good as before. In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab), we thought it was one of the best phones we've ever tested - and you won't find a device with a better camera at this price.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Stylus: $289 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – This isn't Motorola's newest stylus-toting cheap phone, but it's got a much better deal than the 2022 version - $100 off a phone like this is great. It makes the camera and chip upgrades you're missing out on relatively unimportant.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 9: $729.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $230 - Sure, the OnePlus 9 is a little longer in the tooth than the company's current top dog but that doesn't stop it from being a worthy buy today, especially as this marks its biggest price-cut on Amazon to date. Like the 10 Pro, it was great value when it first launched and this deal means that's still true; with good long term OS and security updates from OnePlus being a standout highlight. In our OnePlus 9 review (opens in new tab), we also commended the rear cameras and fast-charging battery.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N200: $239.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - It's a good thing that amidst the select few phones OnePlus does sell Stateside, the affordable Nord N200 is such a strong offering. We commended it in our OnePlus Nord N200 review (opens in new tab) for delivering a sleek design, great display and 5G on a budget, while this latest discount knocks 25% off the asking price, making a good budget phone buy even greater.

Amazon Prime Day deals: tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The standard Apple iPad is down to a record low price for Prime Day. This is the Apple tablet that you'll want to set in your sights during the retailer's mega-sale if you're on a budget. It may not be the most powerful or feature the best quality display, but it is easily the best value iPad in the range. Do we think it'll go lower on Prime Day? Possibly, but this is more likely just a warm up ahead of bigger discounts on other models.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB): $699 $579.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – The current discount brings Samsung's latest tablet to its cheapest ever price. It's a strong all-around performer for general use – such as browsing, media streaming, and light gaming. But, as we found in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review (opens in new tab), it's only really worth upgrading from anything older than the Tab 7 range. If that's you then you'll appreciate the large 11-inch screen a decent 128GB of storage and the S-Pen that's included for free.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB, Dark Gray): $329.99 $219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Samsung's capable 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 still serves up a solid all-round experience, with a pleasing 10.5in Full HD+ LCD panel, a sizeable 7040mAh battery and Samsung's optimised Android tablet user experience that sets it apart from similarly-specced rivals. User reviews also commend its solid speaker quality, making it a great media slate for streaming Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2 iPad and the premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch M1 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $799 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Looking for a really premium slate? Then consider Amazon's Prime Day deal on the Apple iPad Pro 11. This high-end tablet that offers PC-like performance on a tablet according to our iPad Pro 11 review (opens in new tab) is currently $50 off its lowest ever price at the retailer. While not for everybody, the combination of a speedy M1 chip and stunning Liquid Retina display make the latest iPad Pros great for professional design applications.

Amazon Prime Day deals: headphones

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This is the cheapest Apple's most popular earbuds have been this year. Our AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab) gives these a lofty 4.5 out of 5 rating for its excellent sound quality, great noise cancellation, and immersive Spatial Audio support. We've seen the AirPods Pro to a record low of $159 before, but that was back in November 2021. This year, they stayed over $170, which means that now's the time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $348.00 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Enjoy 35% off of some of our top-rated over-ear headphones this Amazon Prime Day. These deliver excellent sound and noise cancellation wirelessly - and were only recently topped as our favorite over-ear headphones by the slightly newer and only slightly better WH-1000XM5s. In our review (opens in new tab), we felt these gave the best balance of features and performance compared to competitors - even more so at today's lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 : $379 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - At just $269, a 33% drop, this is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for the Bose 700 headphones. These wireless noise cancelling wonders received a solid 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), earning praise for their stunning design, lively sound, and, of course, great noise cancelling ability – something Bose has long excelled at. This deal is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best wireless headphones around at a special price.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: $399 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - These elegant over-ear wireless headphones from England’s Bowers & Wilkins are being let go for only $279 – a $120 price reduction. In our review (opens in new tab), we found they not only have excellent sound quality but competitive battery life. An aptX Adaptive Bluetooth wireless link supports higher-quality 24-bit audio streaming, making this great deal sound even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: $278 $198 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - A 29% price cut makes this the best deal we’ve seen on Sony’s top wireless earbuds since the last Black Friday. We were enthusiastic about the WF-1000XM4’s sound quality for music playback and calls in our review (opens in new tab), and also found its control app to be top-notch. Jump on this deal now, because you may have to wait until next Black Friday to see a price this low.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – We awarded the Amazon Echo Buds four stars in our recent review (opens in new tab), concluding that they were a decent pair of budget earbuds. Frustratingly, we've seen them for as low as $49.99 back in April so this Prime Day deal isn't as exciting as Amazon thinks it is. Nevertheless, it's still a good saving if you want some buds that fit great, have active noise cancelling and offer up to 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case. The better offer may on the Echo Buds below, though.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds (with wireless charging case): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – If you're willing to spend $20 more you get a wireless charging case with your Echo Buds instead. This accessory allows you to recharge your buds using a compatible Qi charging pad, so no need for a cable. Whether it's worth the extra money or not depends on how useful this more convenient way of charging is overall.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: $215.47 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - A over 50% price drop to $109.24 on the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds? That’s music to our ears, considering how good these true wireless earbuds are. When we reviewed the Elite 85t (opens in new tab), its impressive sound quality, effective and adjustable noise cancelling, and highly flexible setup and control app caught our attention.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds: $99 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – The Google Pixel Buds are now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen at Amazon. It's a good price for the earbuds that we rated 3 out of 5 in Google Pixel Buds review (opens in new tab). The positives are the best-in-class audio and excellent battery life compared to others in this price range. But they only really excel when paired with Pixel phones or Android devices, so if you can take advantage of those exclusive features then they're even better value for money.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - You can get one of the best workout earbuds for less now they are $40 off for Prime Day. These crowd-favorite true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, which got 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), deliver excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation to rival the AirPods Pro, and a snug fit so that they stay on whether your doing yoga, jogging or doing intense burpees. All four colors are discounted.

Amazon Prime Day deals: fitness

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack T Series treadmills: $999 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - One of the best-selling fitness products on the entire Amazon site is this NordicTrack T Series treadmill. Yes, it's pricey, but this machine features a 10-inch HD display for streaming workouts, easy to use controls, and a useful foldaway feature to help you save space.

(opens in new tab) AOTOB 25lbs adjustable dumbbells: $199.99 $109.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - 45% off this set of adjustable dumbbells. Both dumbbells are stored on separate handy stands, with interlocking weights stood up just like the Bowflex models. Perfect for beginners, or you could get the 55lbs model, which is great for stronger lifters.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Record low price - Apple's latest Apple Watch was already on sale at Amazon this week, but it's now dropped even further in price - beating the previous low by a whopping $50. A number of different colors are available, too, so you choose your favorite. The Apple Watch 7 sits at the top of our best smartwatch (opens in new tab) rankings, so we had to shout about it.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - On a budget? We highly recommend the Apple Watch SE as the best smartwatch (opens in new tab) as the affordable iOS option. While it doesn't have as big of a screen or some of the advanced ECG and blood oxygen monitoring as the Apple Watch 7, the SE is still a great choice. It still has all those fitness, health, and lifestyle apps that the Apple Watches are famed for.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular): $499 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Fans know discounts on current-gen Apple products are rare, so when one comes along, it's worth some real consideration. In this instance, the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is up for grabs with a noteworthy $120 discount. Although in our Apple Watch 7 review (opens in new tab), we noted that one of the biggest discounts was more color options, this reduction covers most, if not all of them.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): $429 $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - For the larger-wristed folk out there, the GPS-only version of the current Series 7 Apple Watch enjoys its biggest discount this Prime Day, making it the same price as a standard 44mm Apple Watch SE. Our Apple Watch 7 review (opens in new tab) praised the welcome addition of fast charging, while the design and colour options breathe new life into the company's signature wearable.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS + Cellular): $749 $629 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Originally $749, this is a good deal on one of the best smartwatches on the market (opens in new tab). Aside from excellent fitness and health-tracking chops, it now has that bigger screen, turning what was once a good wearable into a fashion statement. Also, you won't be disappointed by the level of information and alerts you can get through the 20% bigger screen.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View smartwatch: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – If you don't want to pay up for the more expensive devices from Apple and Fitbit then the Amazon Halo View is a more affordable fitness and health tracker. It has the majority of features found in the more premium options, including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. You also get 12 months of Halo access (fitness programs, workouts, advanced features) included for free.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: $129.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If fitness and fashion go hand-in-hand for you then you'll want to know that you can currently save 23% on Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker. Most of the features of the more premium Fitbit Charge 5 are also found here, but the Fitbit Luxe offers them at a reduced price with a swish, jewellery-inspired look. For our money, the Luxe is a better lifestyle fitness tracker at this price.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $104.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45.50 - Here's 30% off the best "pure" tracker across the Fitbit range. This discount for Prime Day drops the smartwatch to its lowest ever price. It comes with advanced features such as an electrocardiogram, stress-tracking skin temperature sensor, all-day heart-rate monitoring and loads of sports modes suited to the more advanced user. All of that on a super-bright AMOLED touch screen, at $50 off? That's hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - The Fitbit Inspire 2 may be the manufacturer's cheapest current-gen fitness tracker but it's still no slouch. There's 10 days of battery life and 24-7 heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep-tracking and free one year of Fitbit Premium. It's a solid buy at around $65 in this deal over Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Gaming

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Nathan's adventures have never been this inexpensive before, as this is the lowest price we've seen on the Legacy of Thieves collection. More than just a re-release, both Uncharted games in the collection have received significant graphical upgrades, and there's good cause to grab this even if you played the original releases.

(opens in new tab) Guardians of the Galaxy: $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – Here's a huge 58% discount on Guardians of the Galaxy at Amazon. The Eidos Montreal RPG has reviewed well and has only ever been this low over Black Friday, so now's a good time to give it a try if you haven't yet.