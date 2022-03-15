Eufy RoboVac G20 review

The Eufy RoboVac G20 is a powerful robot vacuum that collects fine dust and larger debris from carpet and hard floors. Quiet in use, it’s slim design ensures it won’t become stuck under low-clearance furniture. It’s affordable yet still offers Wi-Fi connectivity for app control and scheduling capabilities. However, a lack of sensors means it often bumps into furniture. In addition, battery life is short compared to other models on the market, plus it doesn’t offer room-by-room cleaning, either.

One-minute review

Eufy by Anker isn’t a name that automatically springs to mind when you think about the floor-care market, but the brand has been producing some of the best robot vacuums since 2016. Its latest launch, the Eufy RoboVac G20, bridges the gap between its entry-level Eufy RoboVac 11S and the firm’s mid-level G range of robovacs, which employ a logical path over a random route for cleaning floors, ensuring collecting dust and dander from carpet and hard floors is quicker than using the 11S.

The Eufy RoboVac G20 sports the same circular design as the brand’s other robot vacuums and is just 2.86 inches / 7.56cm tall. As such, cleaning under furniture with low clearance is a breeze for this robot vacuum. For $60 / £70 more than the 11S, the RoboVac G20 offers almost double the suction power, and on test it proved adept at collecting fine dust and debris from both hard floors and carpets.

This vacuum also benefits from Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing it to be controlled via an app, including setting a schedule to start cleaning. The G20 offers three levels of suction power, which you can manually select from the app. Alternatively, opt for the BoostIQ feature, where the unit will automatically switch between the Standard and Turbo power levels based on the type of floor detected by the robot vacuum. The G20 has a 20.2oz / 0.6-liter dust canister, which is easy to empty.

The Eufy RoboVac G20 is powered by a rechargeable battery that Eufy says will last for up to 100 minutes of cleaning. It comes with a charging base, to which the robot vacuum will automatically return if the battery level drops below a certain point during cleaning. The robot will resume cleaning from the point it left off once the battery level returns to 80%.

Eufy’s G20 is best suited to those looking for an efficient robot vacuum on a budget, or those with smaller homes as a result of its shorter than average battery life.

Eufy RoboVac G20 price and availability

List price: $279.99 / £259.99 / AU$499

The Eufy RoboVac G20 costs $279.99 / 259.99, making it $60 / £70 more expensive than the Eufy 11S. It’s available direct from Eufy or through Amazon. The model won’t launch in Australia until April 2022.

This model is also available in a version that can both mop hard floors as well as vacuum them. The Eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid is priced at $319.99 / £299.99 / AU$599.

Design

20.2oz / 0.6-liter dust box

Four power levels

Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover

In keeping with the rest of Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner range, the G20 is a circular robovac, with a plastic bumper surround on the top half of the appliance. It measures 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches / 32.5 x 32.5 x 7. 2cm ( h x w x d), and thanks to its slim design, we experienced few issues navigating under furniture with low clearance.

Its glossy black top surface with blue accent is scratch-resistant and is home to a power button that glows orange when the robot vacuum is being charged. Above this is a Wi-Fi icon that glows blue when the vacuum is connected to the internet for app control. The robot vacuum ships with a compact charging base that measures 6.53 x 6 x 3.14 inches / 16.6 x 15.3 x 8cm, along with a power adapter and a cleaning tool for picking out hair and other items that may become tangled around the brush bar.

On the underside of the G20 you’ll find two wheels and a swivel wheel, which help the robot vacuum to work its way around your home, as well as a brush bar. In addition, there’s a space to attach an optional side brush that comes with the vacuum for cleaning edges and any crevices in a room.

The RoboVac G20 has 13 sensors, including a gyroscope. This enables the unit to take a methodical route around your home when cleaning, to avoid plunging to the bottom of a flight of stairs.

There are four levels of suction – Quiet, Standard, Turbo, and Max – and there’s a handy BoostIQ feature that will automatically switch between Standard and Turbo mode when the robot vacuum detects carpet. The dust box has a capacity of 20.2oz / 0.6 liters, and while there are no boundary strips in the box to create no-go areas for the robot vacuum, these are available directly from Eufy.

Performance

Powerful suction

Spot-cleaning function

Quiet in use

On test, the Eufy RoboVac G20 impressed with its suction power on both carpets and hard floors. It collected fine dust, cookie crumbs, and larger debris – including cereal – with ease, even on the lowest power setting. However, we did find that on hard floors the side brush had a tendency to scatter larger debris further around the room, which made the vacuuming process slightly longer than we’d hoped.

The inclusion of a gyroscope resulted in the G20 taking a more methodical route around our home when vacuuming, compared to the random path of the 11S, for example. So, as Eufy’s budget robovacs are concerned, the G20 is certainly one of the quickest for cleaning. However, with a reduced number of sensors compared to the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid, for example, we found this robot vacuum bumped into a lot of furniture, even if it was positioned at the edges of a room.

We’d also recommend keeping the charging base with the robot vacuum if moving between floors in your home since our experience is that the G20 struggled to navigate around a floor without it.

The G20 is pleasingly quiet when used on its lowest suction – our decibel meter measured 55dB when cleaning hard floors, rising to 65db in Max. This is similar to the level of noise experienced when standing 100ft from an air conditioning unit and is in our eyes an acceptable level.

We found the dust canister relatively easy to empty. Sliding out of the front of the cleaner, do ensure you hold it straight – not tipped upwards – to avoid sending dust flying out of the opening all over your clean floors.

App

App is simple to use

Schedule cleans

Integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

The RoboVac G20 uses the same Eufy Home app as the brand’s other robot vacuum cleaners. It’s a clear, easy-to-use app, making the robot vacuum simple to control. Once you’ve connected the robot vacuum to your home Wi-Fi network, you can then start or stop a clean from the app, as well as adjust the suction level, activate spot-cleaning mode, and even set the robot vacuum playing a jolly tune so you can track it down.

Through the app you can even set a schedule for cleaning each day of the week at a set time. However, the robot vacuum won’t map your home in any way during the clean, so you can’t set it vacuuming specific rooms or zones nor will you be able to see its progress in the app.

The G20 is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice, rather than the app, to start the robot vacuum on a cleaning spree.

Battery life

The battery lasts up 100 minutes between charges

Takes five hours to fully recharge

Robot vacuum will return to base station automatically when it needs charging

Eufy says the G20 has a maximum run-time of 100 minutes, although this is on its lowest power setting. When used on the Max power setting, battery life drops to 45 minutes. We found one full charge was sufficient to enable a full clean of a three-bedroom, two-storey house. We were impressed that when the battery became too low for the robot vacuum to continue cleaning, it automatically made its way back to the base station to recharge. A full recharge takes around five hours.

Once battery life is back to 80%, the G20 will continue cleaning, re-starting from the exact spot it left off. However, it’s disappointing to see that the battery level isn’t displayed as a percentage in the app; instead, it’s a graphic that’s hard to gauge.

Should I buy the Eufy RoboVac G20?

Buy it if...

You want Wi-Fi connectivity on a budget

While the G20 isn’t as affordable as the Eufy 11S, it does offer Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to use an app to start and stop the robovac running, while also scheduling cleans. In fact, it’s one of the most affordable robovacs with app control that we’ve tested.

You want a quiet robot vacuum

Offering four levels of suction, the G20 is pleasingly quiet in operation in all four, with our decibel meter reaching no higher than 65db – the equivalent noise experienced when standing 100ft from an air conditioning unit. This makes it ideal for those who prefer their appliances quiet.

You have mostly carpet in your home

While pick-up of this robot vacuum was good on both carpet and hard floors, the side brush tended to scatter larger debris further across the room on hard floors. This makes the G20 better suited to those whose homes are primarily carpeted.

Don't buy it if..

You want to clean room by room

With no ability to map your home while it cleans, the G20 isn’t able to be set to clean specific rooms or zones. If this is a priority, then look elsewhere.

Your have a lot of furniture

The lack of sensors in this entry-level robot vacuum meant it often bumped into furniture – and, in some cases such as side tables, the force meant they moved a little. If your home is full of furniture, and you don’t want it to suffer scratches and scrapes, then avoid the G20.

You want a self-emptying robot vacuum

Robot vacuums from the likes of Roomba and Roborock are self-emptying; unfortunately, this isn’t a feature the G20 offers. If you really want to outsource the whole chore of vacuuming, then this isn’t the robot vacuum for you.

First reviewed: February 2022