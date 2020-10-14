Playing Microsoft Flight Simulator? These are the best Prime Day flight stick deals

For years, flight, space, or mech simulators were sadly few and far between, but they've seen a resurgence in the past few years. With the success of Elite: Dangerous, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and now Star Wars: Squadrons, Amazon Prime Day is seeing flight stick peripherals flying off the digital shelves like it's 1999.

Not all of them are on sale though, and most are either poor-quality hardware from pop-up brand names no one's heard of or high-quality products from established brands that are about as expensive as you'd expect for a rather niche peripheral.

Still, there are some bargains out there, and we've pulled together a few noticeable flight sticks and HOTAS (Hands On Throttle And Stick, for the uninitiated) combos to truly get you immersed in your favorite flight, space, or mech simulator.

Thrustmaster 2960694 T.Flight Stick X: $49.40 at Newegg

If you're looking for an affordable flight stick peripheral for your sim, then the Thrustmaster 2960694 T.Flight Stick X might be what you're looking for. Fully programmable with adjustable resistance control, it might not have all the features of a more expensive setup, but it's better than a mouse and keyboard. View Deal

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick: $178.96 $177.84 at Newegg

The Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick has three removeable components to facilitate both right-handed and left-handed users, 16 action buttons with braille-style button identification, four independent axes, ergonomic trigger, and multidirectional hat switch.View Deal

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Pack: $584.78 $549.77 at Newegg

Go whole hog with the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Pack and get your flight sim on in true immersive fashion. Packaged with a flightstick, a throttle, and rudder pedals, it doesn't get much better - or expensive - than this. Good thing Newegg knocked a bit off the price.View Deal

Hori PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick: $535.39 at Walmart

While the Hori PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick was built with the PS4 in mind, it is still compatible with Windows 10, so it'll work with Microsoft Flight Simulator and other flight sims just fine. The stick sensitivity is adjustable, as is the throttle resistance. It also has an integrated headset jack and vibration feedback so it's even more immersive.View Deal

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro: $118.99 at Amazon

While not the cheapest flight stick on the market, the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro sits comfortably in the mid-tier as far as price goes, but still offers some excellent features, such as 12 programmable buttons, an eight-way rubber hat switch, and a twist handle.

