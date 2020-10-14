Planning to get an RTX 3080 someday? Get ready with these Prime Day PSU deals

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is sold out everywhere on Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare for the day it's finally available. One thing that will take a lot of prospective buyers by surprise is just how power hungry that graphics card is – you're going to need at least a 750W PSU to get the most out of it.

Luckily, over at Newegg, a lot of the best power supplies have gone on sale, so you don't have to spend a fortune on a PSU, leaving more money in your wallet to tempt you with those inflated eBay RTX 3080 sellers.

We've picked out the best Prime Day PSU deals on Newegg, and listed them below. Every PC power supply here has at least a power rating of 750W and an 80+ Bronze efficiency rating – though we recommend going for something with an 80+ Gold rating or better.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT 80+ Gold 750W PSU: $129 $99 at Newegg

EVGA is one of the brands we trust most with power supplies, and is the PSU brand our Computing Editor uses in their own personal machine. You can trust that this power supply is built to last, and at $99 for a fully modular PSU, it's an incredible deal.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 80+ Gold 750W: $139 $129 at Newegg

If you're building a small form-factor PC, but still need some serious power, this power supply from EVGA has you covered. It's compact enough to fit in most cases, and with its 80+ Gold efficiency rating, it won't let you down.

Corsair RM850 80+ Gold 850W: $159 $149 at Micro Center

Corsair makes some of the best power supplies on the market, and the RM series is among the best. This is an 850W power supply, which should be enough for any mainstream components you want to throw into your PC. And, you can save $10 at Micro Center.

