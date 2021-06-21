Prime Day headphones deal: get noise cancelling Bose cans at their lowest ever price

This Bose headphones deal might be the only Prime Day audio deal you actually need – offering a pair of stylish commuter cans with active noise cancellation for their lowest-ever price.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are now just $229 on Amazon in the Prime Day deals, making for a $170 discount from its initial launch price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best headphones deals in your region.)

While we'd seen the Bose headphones drop to around $270 before, this deal is in a whole other category.

They're listed as the best noise-cancelling cans in our best headphones guide, with their ANC tech working brilliantly for both phones calls and music, and they impressed us with their vibrant, lively audio and well-balance soundstage.

What's more, you can get this deal on the thrillingly sleek 'Soapstone' edition of the headphones, with a white coloring enhanced by pink / rose gold detailing. They come with a dedicated carry case, 20 hours battery life, and support for the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

Save $100 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with $100 off they're a steal for Amazon Prime Day, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

These Bose cans generally cost more than the similarly impressive) Sony WH-1000XM4s, but this deal drops the price to well below that of the Sony competition – making the noise-cancelling 700 cans a great choice for those wanting to get quality, over-ear headphones at a decent price.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the best headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

