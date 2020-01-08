The best Super Bowl TV deals in 2020: sales from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy

The 2020 Super Bowl is less than a month away, and that means you can find incredible TV deals from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and more. You can score record-low prices on a variety of best-selling TVs from brands such as Vizio, LG, and Samsung.

Our top Super Bowl TV deals include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as HDR and voice control, and at a range of prices – so whatever your football viewing needs you’ll find your perfect TV here.

To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of TVs into three categories: the outright best TVs for watching the Super Bowl, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. We've included a range of different sizes in each category, and we’ve also picked a standout model for our Super Bowl TV deal of the week.

Shop our best Super Bowl 2020 TV deals below, and make sure to check back, as we'll be updating this article with more deals as we get closer to watching the Super Bowl 2020 live stream.

Super Bowl TV Deal of the Week

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can snag the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Walmart, which is a fantastic price for a 65-inch TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it includes four HDMI ports, so you can stream, browse, and play all your favorite multimedia content.

1. Best TV for watching the Super Bowl

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

Screen size: 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: SmartCast 3.0 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 56.96 x 11.81 x 35.11 inches

Full array backlight

Quantum dot technology

Chromecast built-in



The Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the big game. The Ultra HD TV features Quantum Dot technology, which delivers deep blacks and bright, bold colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes and features voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.



Shop more of our top picks for the best TV deals for watching the Super Bowl.

LG 55-inch OLED C9 Series 4K Smart Ultra HD TV: $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Walmart

This feature-packed LG 55-inched TV gets a massive $900 price cut at Walmart. The OLED TV features AI ThinQ technology, which allows your TV to become a smart home hub with voice control thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Smart TV: $2,197.99 $1,397.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping $800 on the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV at Amazon. The QLED Series TV delivers a premium picture experience, with brilliant colors and sharp contrast powered by Quantum Dot technology.

TCL 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a massive $900 price cut on the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen TV has Roku built in and features Dolby Vision HDR which delivers a cinema-like picture experience.

2. Best mid-range TV for watching the Super Bowl

TCL R625 6-Series 4K QLED TV

Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: Roku | Curved: No | Dimensions: 12.4 x 48.3 x 31.1 inches

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku Experience built in



This mid-range TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, and is part of the TCL's 6-series lineup, which means you'll get a premium picture experience with Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers extreme contrasts and vibrant colors. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. The enhanced remote also allows you to use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range TV deals.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The 2019 Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities, and features a curved screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

You can snag the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale at Best Buy for $550. The UHD smart TV features webOS, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

TCL 75-inch 4 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the TCL 75-inch TV on sale for $749.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to enjoy over 500,000 movies and TV shows as well as live TV.

3. Best budget TV for watching the Super Bowl

Samsung NU6900 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: LED | Smart TV: Yes | Curved: No | Dimensions: 9.50 x 44.30 x 27.30 inches

Fantastic value

PurColor technology

Stylish, slim design



The Samsung NU6900 TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 43 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home, thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget TV deals.

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

The Insignia 50-inch 4K TV gets a $90 price cut at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ from the home screen of your TV.

RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $749.99 $429.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the RCA 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream via apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $499.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a big-screen TV, you can get the Element 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream from apps such as Hulu, Amazon Video, and Netflix.

