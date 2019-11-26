The best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals in the UK in November 2019

With Black Friday coming in hot, now is a great time to find the best cheap TV sales. We've been hard at work compiling the very best of the best into this list, spanning all your favourite retailers and every 4K TV size you could desire. Amazing Ultra HD 4K TV prices have been steadily falling, and this week is no different. We've got extra price cuts on top of a number of displays already featured on this list, as well as the last few remaining stock on certain hot ticket items like the Philips Ambilight and Sony Bravia models. We're seeing some stunning cheap 4K TV deals in this week's round-up. We've got you covered if you're looking for TV deals in the US too.

We've found something for everyone here. We've got you covered for multiple size categories and we've looked at both ends of the pricing scale so you can get a cheap TV on a low budget, or a higher quality set for a lower price than you expected, even if those super new 8K models aren't coming down any time soon. Not to worry though, as some of these HDR 4K TV deals will make your jaw drop.

Netflix, Amazon, Sky TV and the like are all increasing their 4K content too so you won't be short on Ultra HD content to watch. Standard HD content will be upscaled on these TVs too, so you can feel the benefits of 4K straight away.

We keep our eye on the latest TV deals throughout the year, so we're poised to find you the best price whenever the need to replace your old TV arises. We're fully behind the 4K TV movement too as a competitive market has seen prices reach affordable levels much quicker than when HD tellies first came around. One look at the prices below and you'll see what we mean. So much so, we've stopped covering the older standard HD TVs now seeing as Ultra HD TV deals are so cheap today.

The best Black Friday TV deals and prices

Black Friday is upon us, and the year's biggest shopping event is renowned for its 4K TV-grabbing potential. These are always great times to pick up a new 4K TV and, with the market expanding so much in recent years, deals are abundant. We've collected the best Black Friday TV deals so you can browse the top discounts in one place. As for all the other amazing offers, we'll be highlighting them too on our Black Friday deals guide.

Finding you the best cheap TV deal

We've split our carefully curated 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you.

Note: all of our selected TV sales highlights are for 4K/Ultra HD TVs and include a built-in freeview tuner as standard. Pretty much every deal comes with Smart TV functionality built-in along with HDR technology. If they don't, we'll clearly mention it.

(Image credit: Sony)

TV deal of the week

Philips 43PUS6754 43-inch Ambilight 4K TV | Now £349

Costing closer to £500 when it launched earlier this year, this 43-inch Ambilight TV deal is certainly eye-catching at £349 today. Ambilight screens shine coloured light onto nearby surfaces to match what's happening on screen for a unique cinematic experience.

View Deal

The best cheap TV deals you can buy today

(Image credit: Toshiba)

40-49 inch

LG 43UM7000PLA (2019) 43-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £299

Save £150 on this 4K HDR TV from LG. Originally billed at £449, this impressive deal brings you Active HDR, a quad-core processor and ultra surround sound for under £300. You can grab this price at Currys and AO but linked here is John Lewis, who are offering a 5-year guarantee on your new TV.

View Deal

Hisense H50B7100 2019 50-inch 4K TV | Now £299

A 2019 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with DTS Studio Sound for under £300? That's a good deal. This Hisense TV also comes with easy Bluetooth connection support, freeing your living room of wires while supporting that soundbar you can pick up with the cash you've saved here. Plus you're covered by a 2-year guarantee.

View Deal

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £309

This is a mega low price for a 4K HDR LG TV. While it's a 2018 model, there's some serious tech inside this television, making that £309 price tag look even better.

View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 43-inch 4K HD TV | Now £399

One of Samsung's most popular 43-inch TVs is now on sale for under £400 at Currys. Featuring Bixby voice support, HDR10+, and 2000 PQI picture quality, this 4K TV is easy to set up and simple to use. You can also get a slightly earlier model for £329 at Currys.

View Deal

Samsung UE49MU6500 49-inch curved 4K TV | Now £472.97

This is one of Samsung's curved 4K TVs, which while awesome to look at in the first place, also provide an extra layer of immersion and are best-viewed head-on. It's a rare sight to see a 49-inch model in the popular UE series come in at such a low price, so be sure to grab this deal before it's gone.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG7093 49-inch 4K TV | Now £525

You'll pay a little more for Bravias, but they're one of the leading 4K TV brands in the world for a reason. The step up in quality is there for you to see with your own eyes, so the extra cash is well worth it if you're looking for a premium experience. John Lewis has thrown in a five-year guarantee on this TV deal, which makes this deal work harder for you.

View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

50-59 inch

Hitachi 50-inch Smart 4K LED TV | £369.99 £249.99 at Argos

In the market for a cheap TV this Black Friday? The Hitachi 50HK25T74U has been on the receiving end of a £120 discount at Argos, making it one of the most affordable ways to get 50 inches of screen into your life. It supports HDR too, which is particularly impressive for a TV at this price point.

View Deal

Hisense H50B7100 2019 50-inch 4K TV | Now £299

A 2019 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with DTS Studio Sound for under £300? That's a good deal. This Hisense TV also comes with easy Bluetooth connection support, freeing your living room of wires while supporting that soundbar you can pick up with the cash you've saved here. Plus you're covered by John Lewis & Partners' 5-year guarantee!

View Deal

Hisense H55B7100 55-inch 4K TV | Now £349

Thanks to a new discount this is even cheaper than many of the smaller 50-inch TVs this week. This model features DTS Studio Sound too. So if you're a bit of an audiophile, this might be the better option for you. it also comes with a two-year warranty.

View Deal

Toshiba 58U2963DB 58-inch 4K TV | Now £349

At just £349, this massive 58-inch television is sitting with its 55-inch siblings in the list this week. That's because this is a price tag usually reserved for smaller screens, making this an excellent deal on a large scale display. It doesn't forego the features to cut down to that price, either, with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support your picture quality will be crisp and smooth.

View Deal

Hisense H55B7500UK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £399

There's a fantastic five-year guarantee on this cheap 4K TV deal from John Lewis. It might lack the DTS Studio Sound, but this 2019 model still impresses as an allrounder.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50PUS6704 50-inch 4K TV + Soundbar | Now £399

The Philips Ambilight range provides immersive entertainment like no other. With LEDs projecting the colours of your display onto the surroundings of the TV, movies, shows, and games feel like stunning full-room experiences. The 4K HDR TV also provides crisp, clear picture and excellent sound thanks to the soundbar Argos are throwing in for free. You can trade that soundbar in for a model with Dolby Atmos support for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung RU7100 50-inch 4K TV | Now £399

Save £250 today on this popular Samsung 4K TV. You're getting high-quality HDR10+ support which will be great for enjoying 4K HDR content via 4K Blu-rays or from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

View Deal

LG 55UM7400 55-inch 4K TV | Now £399

John Lewis has further cut the price of this 55-inch 4K TV to just £399 this week, and it also benefits from a huge five-year guarantee at no extra cost. It's a surprising deal considering LG TVs usually keep their value longer and this is a 2019 model with optional voice controls via ThinQ AI tech.

View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7410 50-inch 4K HD LED TV | Now £429

This 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV offers an impressive HDR10+ display with Bixby voice control integrated directly into the experience. All your favourite shows will pop with the Dynamic Crystal Colour display, all at an amazing price under £450.

View Deal

Hisense H50U7BUK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £549 £449

Hisense has come out fighting the big boys with this TV deal. It's packing features you'd usually only find at the premium end of the scale too with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos included.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6754 Ambilight 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £449

We've just had a spate of Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals, and things seem to have quietened this week. That said, this £449 deal is still kicking about at Currys so have at it if you're looking for the unique Ambilight experience. Ambilight screens emit coloured light from the sides to match the on-screen action for a glorious enthralling cinematic experience that leaves other TVs for dust.

View Deal

Samsung UE58RU7100 58-inch 4K Ultra HDR TV | Now £439

Save £100 today. An excellent price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get the Samsung TV on sale for £499. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice (if you have one of those smart speakers) to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume and more. Check out the latest Amazon Echo deals.

View Deal

(Image credit: LG)

60-85 inch

LG 60UM7100 60-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £449

LG make some of the best 4K TVs around, so expect to pay a little more than you would for a Hisense or Toshiba. Even, so this is a fantastic deal on a 60-inch screen. Other retailers are charging north of £600 for this one.

View Deal

Toshiba 65U6863DB 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £529

An astonishing price for a 65-inch 4K TV from AO.com today. While the overall quality won't match the likes of LG and Samsung for sure this is an unbeatable price if you're simply after a huge TV on a budget.

View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £549

This is one of the most popular 4K Panasonic TVs on the market and just look at that price. 65-inches of HDR 4K TV goodness with smart suite features including favourites like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

View Deal

Hisense H65B7100UK 65-inch 4K TV | Now £529

You can grab this deal at a handful of other sites, but John Lewis is offering their 5 year guarantee which makes us a little happier about dropping £500 on a telly. This Hisense TV comes with a 4K HDR panel and DTS Studio Sound along with a range of built-in smart apps for top streaming options.

View Deal

Samsung RU7100 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £929 £576

Save £400 on this Samsung smart TV. The Samsung RU7 series is a firm favourite for those looking to integrate their smart TV into their smart home infrastructure thanks to support for a wide range of smart assistants. Samsung's proprietary processor works to provide 4K TV adapted to the best quality possible, making this cheap 4K TV even better to look at.



View Deal

LG 65UM7450PLA 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £629

LG's new 2019 lineup has been impressive so far, but not as impressive as Currys' discounts. This was way over a grand not so long ago. TruMotion and HDR10 screen technology put this at the upper tier of how good a non-OLED screen can get, especially for a 65-incher. All this and there's a voice-activated Google Assistant built in too.

View Deal

Philips 65PUS6814 Ambilight 65-inch 4K TV | Now £629

Save £270 on this Ambilight LED television. The Philips 65PUS6814 packs some high-level features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa integration. Plus, the Ambilight casts the colours currently displayed on your screen onto the surface behind your television, making for incredibly immersive entertainment. This is a steal at well under the asking price of £900.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XG8096BU 65-inch 4K TV | Now £799

This gorgeous Sony Bravia 4K TV deal was £1,329 at launch, and has only just come down to £999 at many retailers so grabbing one at £799 is an amazing deal. Sony's Triluminous display is capable of bright true-to-life colours that put the Bravia line back on top today, especially with such a massive cut on the price. This is the latest in the Philips PUS line too.



View Deal

LG 70UM7100PLA 70-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £749

This massive 70-inch 4K HDR TV is available for just £749 at Amazon. The LG telly offers amazing detail at this size, with a quad-core processor working behind the scenes to clean up images and upscale to 4K. You'll be glad to know that the display panel also works to keep you immersed even at wide viewing angles - a must for larger TV sizes.

View Deal

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the offers at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better luck another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV sales at multiple stores.

More large screen 4K TV sales

If you're after more seriously large TV deals, we should warn you, they don't come cheap. However, if you want to see some more large screen TV deals -we're talking about 65 to 85-inch TVs- we'd recommend heading over to John Lewis, Currys and Amazon as they seem to stock more models than most UK retailers.

If you'd like a headstart on some of the very finest TVs money can buy, be sure to take a look at our guides for the best 55-inch TV or if you're going large we've got the best 65-inch TV models covered too.