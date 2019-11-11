With so many great 4K televisions to choose from, making a decision about which one to purchase for your family may very well come down to price. A good cheap 4K TV deal can be hard to refuse, and these days there are more great TVs at even better prices than ever before.

If you need a new television and don't want to pay any more than you have to, why not take a look at our curated list of the best cheap 4K TV deals in Australia for November 2019.

We've been on the prowl for the best value 4K Ultra HD TVs currently on sale, focusing on sets with huge discounts off the RRP. With so much 4K content currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon and Stan, now's the perfect time to upgrade to an Ultra HD set. And at these prices, can you even afford not to?

Below, you'll find our selection of the best cheap 4K TV deals for the month of October. You better get a move on, though – some of these deals are time sensitive, and may disappear before the end of the month. Now, let's kick off our list with our deal of the month.

Cheap 4K TV deal of the week

Samsung QA55Q60RAW 55-inch QLED TV | Now AU$1,799 (was AU$2,299; save AU$500) | David Jones While not quite as great at the price it was available for last week, you can still save Au$500 off the RRP on this terrific 55-inch Samsung QLED TV. David Jones has a nice discount on Samsung's 55-inch Q60 telly, bringing its price down from $2,299 to just $1,799. Definitely worth it if you can't wait til Black Friday 2019.View Deal

Cheap 4K TV deals: 55-inch sets

LG 55-inch C9 OLED 4K TV | Now AU$2,174 | 13IT Last week, it was discounted to AU$2,915 which was already a good deal, but nowLG's phenomenal 55-inch C9 OLED television can now be picked up for as little as AU$2,174.48 from retailer 13IT, which is an absolutely fantastic deal. This 4K beauty offers infinite contrast for perfect blacks, along with HDR10/Dolby Vision support and AI ThinQ technology.View Deal

Cheap 4K TV deals: 65-inch sets

Samsung QA65Q60RAW 65-inch QLED | Now AU$1,895 | Videorpro Interested in a QLED television but don't want to pay a hefty amount? Even cheaper than last month, this deal for Samsung's 65-Inch Q6 Series QLED TV may be what you've been waiting for. Featuring a 200Hz refresh rate and V-sync compatibility, it's a terrific option for users who want a big TV to game on. Was $2,999 – now $1,895 (that's a saving for $1,104).View Deal

Cheap 4K TV deals: over 65-inches

LG 70UM7300PTA 75-inch UHD TV | Now AU$1,620 + shipping | eBay If you're looking for an enormous smart TV with Google Assistant built in that's also inexpensive, you've come to the right place. LG's 70-inch ThinQ 70UM7300PTA television boasts Ultra HD resolution images with webOS smart functionality that will allow you to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Was AU$2,459, now AU$1,620 + $40 shipping.View Deal

The best deals on our favourite 4K TVs

Perhaps you're not after a cheap TV, but simply want a good deal on a top of the line telly. In that case, check out some great deals for our current favourite 4K televisions below.

More 4K smart TV deals

The televisions listed above are but a small selection of the TV deals available online, with loads of sets in various sizes and brands reduced every day. If the TVs above don't suit your needs or fit your price range, you can check out even more cheap 4K TV deals at Getprice.