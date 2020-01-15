The best games of 2019 are now available for less in cheap PS4, Xbox One, and PC game deals

With all the cheap PS4 and Xbox One consoles flying around over the past few weeks, we know you're hungry for some cheap game deals. We've rounded up not only the best games of 2019 but we've also found the best prices across all sales happening right now. That means you can get started on the most recent Xbox One, PS4 and PC games for less.

With the console generation coming to an end, the savings are already pouring in to satisfy those late adopters with a flurry of amazing titles sitting at great prices this week. Cheap Xbox One games and often cheaper PS4 games are hitting storefronts across the US and UK, where you can find excellent deals on some of 2019's best titles. We've found cheap game deals on Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Outer Worlds among others.

If you've recently picked up a cheap console, or you're simply feeling the holiday spend a little this month, you'll want to find some cheap games to tide you over until 2020's major releases begin. Lucky for you, we've been searching high and low for the best game sales around, bringing you discounts on all your favourite PS4 and Xbox One releases plus cheap PC games to boot.

Whatever flavor you're after, we've found PC, PS4 and Xbox One games deals on some of the best games of 2019 so you can rest assured you're picking up quality at a great price this week.

A note about CDKeys

A few of the cheap games deals below feature excellent price from CDKeys, a retailer specialising in digital game codes. If you're unsure about using CDKeys, rest assured that the process is simple and the retailer holds a four and a half star Trust Pilot rating. Simply purchase the game of your choice through PayPal and you'll receive an email with a code to redeem on your PC and console, after which your game will begin to download.

Cheap game deals in the US

Top cheap game deals

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice | PS4 / Xbox One | $59.99 $39.51 at Amazon

Winner of Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is regarded by many as the best game of 2019, and you can pick up the samurai action-adventure for under $50 this week on PS4. You'll also find it on Xbox One for $49.90.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 / Xbox One | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Star Wars games hold a triumphant reputation, and Jedi: Fallen Order is no different. Hone your Force skills and become a Jedi of immeasurable power with the latest instalment in the Star Wars game canon, and what's more you'll find the same price on Xbox One this week.

Resident Evil 2 | PC | $59.39 $15.79 at CDKeys

With the announcement of a Resident Evil 3 remake, this Resident Evil 2 2019 remaster has hit new price lows this week. Generally regarded as one of the best games of 2019, this lower price tag is even more welcome on a fantastic game with a fresh coat of paint. You can find it for $26.35 on PS4 or $39.82 on Xbox One. View Deal

The Outer Worlds | PC | $36.89 at CDKeys

The Outer Worlds was a fairly late 2019 hit, but a hit none the less. Explore the strange planets of a post-Earth civilization and become whatever space ranger you envision in this sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. The cheapest we've found this week is a PC deal on this game, but you can also pick it up for less on Xbox One for $42.99 at Amazon, or PS4 for $46.99. View Deal

Gears 5 | Xbox One | $15.79 at CDKeys

One of 2019's Xbox One exclusives, Gears 5 is available for just $15 on CDKeys at the moment - a fantastic reduction over its $59.99 list price. You can also pick it up as a physical copy for $36.63 at Walmart.View Deal

More cheap game deals

Cheap game deals in the UK

Top game deals in the UK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PC | £54.99 £32.99 at CDKeys

You can pick up the lightsabre slinging Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £32 on PC this week, but CDKeys are also offering a £33.99 price tag on an Xbox One download.

Resident Evil 2 | PC | £44.99 £11.99 at CDKeys

The survival horror phenomenon is back, and with a fresh coat of paint Resident Evil 2 continues to terrify players well into the 20's. You'll find the 2019 remaster for just £11.99 this week on PC, but you can also pick it up for £17.99 on PS4 or Xbox One.

The Outer Worlds | PS4 / Xbox One | £42.99 £29.99 at Currys

Explore the planetary corporate systems of The Outer Worlds and become whatever space ranger you see fit to inhabit. This Obsidian RPG has been hailed as one of the best games of 2019 by critics as well as its audiences. Linked here is the PS4 version, but you can pick it up for the same price on Xbox One or £27.99 on PC.View Deal

More PS4, Xbox One, PC game deals

