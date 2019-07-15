The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2019: US Edition

It's officially Amazon Prime Day 2019 today in the US, and we have a curated list of the best deals you can buy right now, according to our team of experts. We're here all 48 hours to update this in-depth discounts page in real-time.

Below, we've laid out price cuts on several 4KTV deals, followed by cheap laptops and Chromebooks, smartwatches including Apple Watch and Fitbit trackers, and even Roomba robot vacuums. Surprisingly, Instant Pots and DNA test kits are on sale and among the biggest sellers every Amazon Prime Day.

Today, Amazon is making a big push for its smart home and entertainment devices: Echo speakers, Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablets, Kindle, and Ring video doorbells (as it owns Ring now). Even Apple is offering iPad Pro and entry-level iPad price drops.

Amazon Prime Day pro tip No. 1: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals. Not a subscriber yet? Our advice is to start the free 30-day trial – you can always cancel it after you scoop up the best deals this week.

The best Amazon Prime Deals

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $189.97 $84.99

This is always an Amazon Prime Day favorite, and no longer. It costs just $85, when it's retailed for $190 in the past - that makes it one of the better deals you'll find on an Amazon device today.

(Image credit: Amazon) Fire TV Recast $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Question: If you're buying a Fire TV Recast to watch free OTA HD channels and record them with a DVR functionality, you're already looking to go cable-free and cut cost, right? Why not do that at the source when buying this device?

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $79.99 $49.99

If you're not going to go for an iPad deal below, check out Amazon's much cheaper tablet, now on sale for $30 off MSRP. There's also a buy 2 get an extra $20 off deal.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 $99.99

The premium version of Amazon's Fire tablet line is here for $50 off. It features a 10.1-inch screen and Alexa works hands-free on this device, starting at 32GB (though a 64GB option is also available).

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Fire 7 tablet $49.99 $29.99

This is the cheapest we've ever seen an Amazon Fire tablet, and while it's not as glorious as the HD versions, it gives you access to everything the Amazon software ecosystem has to offer on a 7-inch display.

Smart home deals

(Image credit: Amazon) Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 $169.99 $89.99 at Amazon

This is the better Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a 1080p camera. That's important if you want a better resolution to see who is at your door all times of the day and night. A brand new one costs $199.

(Image credit: Google) Two Google Home Minis for $99 just $49 at Google

Google is selling two of its Home Mini smart speakers together for half off the list price, or a whopping $49 off. With this set, you can outfit both your kitchen and bedroom with new smarts.

Instant Pot DUO80, 8 Qt Pressure Cooker $139.95 $84.99 at Amazon

Note: This says $99, but an extra $15 discount is applied at check out. And instant pot sales during Prime Day are rather popular, so we do expect this one to be sold out sooner rather than later.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale and $95 off at Amazon.

(Image credit: Furbo) Furbo Dog Camera $249 $199 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Furbo Dog Camera at Amazon. The Furbo allows you to monitor your pet from anywhere and will even toss your dog a treat with the compatible app.

TV deals

Audio deals

(Image credit: HyperX) Hyper X Cloud Stinger $49 $39 at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of our favorite gaming headsets, because it balances decent performance with a price than anyone can afford. And, because you can get an extra $10 off on Amazon Prime Day, the deal is even sweeter.

Wearables

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $89 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $89. That's a nice price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that continuously tracks your steps, heart rate, activities, and calories burned.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Charge 3 $149 now $119 on Amazon

Grab Fitbit's essentialist fitness tracker for $30 off to keep track of your heartbeat and fitness goals while running through over a dozen different fitness modes (including swimming – it's water-resistant up to 50 meters) for an up to 7-day battery life.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa for $199 $169 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is an affordable fitness smartwatch with apps, local storage for music, and a four-day battery life. It can also link up to your smartphone for call, text and calendar notifications.

Laptop deals

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most stylish and powerful gaming laptops you can buy today. And, while the GTX 1060 model with a 1TB SSD isn't the most powerful, getting a $500 Amazon Prime Day deal makes it one sick entry-level gaming laptop.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $399 $299 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's powerful enough to get through pretty much everything the Chrome browser can do, which is all you need out of a Chromebook. And, that $100 discount helps.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 315 $235 $176 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 315 isn't going to run Crysis, but its still powerful enough to get you through a term paper – which may be more important anyway. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can shave 25% off the list price, sweetening the deal.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $200 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C423NA $269 $180 on Amazon

In our mind, the best Chromebooks deliver reliable performance with an approachable price tag. And, on Amazon Prime Day, the Asus Chromebook C423NA delivers on all fronts with a cool 33% off.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Chromebook S330 $289 $159 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features fast hardware (for a Chromebook) and a beautiful chassis, all at a reasonable price. And, for Amazon Prime Day, that price is even more reasonable – you can score a whopping 45% off.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA $229 $170 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doesn't suck, this red beauty from Asus is rocking a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. The bonus? You can save 26% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Aspire 1 $249 $199 at Amazon

With just an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and an EMMC storage drive, the Acer Aspire 1 isn't trying to blow anyone's mind when it comes to performance. But, when it comes to value, it's a beast of its own, as you can save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Aspire 5 $349 $269 at Amazon

With an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB, this Acer Aspire 5 definitely punches above its weight class and should be near the top of your laptop shopping list. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score an extra 23% off.

Computing deals

(Image credit: SanDisk) SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 2 TB $239 $67 on Amazon

The SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD isn't the fastest SSD on the market – not by a long shot – but when you need a large amount of SSD storage on a budget, you can't go wrong, especially when you can save a whopping 72% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: LaCie) LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt 3 External HDD $229 $131 at Amazon

LaCie external hard drives are favorites among both professional and fledgling creatives, and it's not hard to see why. With this external drive your precious creations will be safe from any blunder. And, this 43% discount means peace of mind comes cheap.

(Image credit: G-Technology) G-Technology 2TB G-DRIVE $749 just $307 at Amazon

G-Technology's 2TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD is normally quite expensive, as are most external SSDs, but this deal cuts it down with 59% off. It's designed to be durable to protect your data, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 offers up to 10Gbps transfer speeds to make sure you get the the most of the SSD's 560MB/s speed.

(Image credit: Western Digital) WD Black SN750 1TB $249 $174 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is the best gaming SSD on the market right now. Your PC games will load incredibly quickly and reliably, and when you can get the 1TB model for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, there's no reason not to install one in your rig.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell UltraSharp U2718Q | $739 $399 at Dell

Dell's UltraSharp monitors have impressed us, with thin bezels and a screen that stands the test of time. This newer 27-inch version of its Ultra HD monitor should be no different, and is $340 off today.

(Image credit: Alienware) Alienware 1900R $1,099 just $714 at Amazon

The Alienware 1900R is a massive gaming monitor, offering 34.1 inches of display and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. It can deliver extra smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia's G-Sync technology. It's 35% off for Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: ViewSonic) ViewSonic XG 2702 27-inch monitor $279 just $128 at Amazon

The ViewSonic XG 2702 offers 27 inches of screen space for gaming at Full HD, and the 144Hz refresh rate will provide an extra smooth visual experience. For Amazon Prime Day, it's 54% off of its usual price.

(Image credit: Netgear) Netgear Orbi Home Wifi system $469 $329 at Amazon

The Netgear Orbi has been one of our favorite wireless routers for a couple years now. And, while this kit may seem expensive, it is absolutely be worth it if you have a large home. Luckily, that $140 discount will help soften the blow.

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X $649 $253 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade to the TR4 HEDT platform, there's never been a better time. This 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse of a processor is now cheaper than a mid-range mainstream chip. You don't want to miss this 61% off Amazon Prime Day deal.

(Image credit: Cooler Master) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition $39 $27 at Amazon

There are very few things that remain constant in the world of PC components, but the Cooler Master Hyper 212 line of CPU coolers have always been budget champions. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping 30%.

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Armor Radeon RX 590 $259 $189 at Amazon

Now that AMD Navi is here, you might not be too stoked on a GCN graphics card, but the AMD Radeon RX 590 still has a lot of life in it, and can handle everything at 1080p Ultra settings. Plus, saving 27% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt.

(Image credit: Corsair) Elgato 4K60 Pro $399 $249 at Amazon

Now that even consoles can play games at 4K, you're going to need a capture card that can record all of those pixels. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Elgato 4K60 and save a sizable $150 while doing it.

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair RM 850x $135 $94 at Amazon

When you're building a new PC, having a great PSU is extremely underrated. So, it's a good thing that you can pick up the Corsair RM 850x for 30% off on Amazon Prime Day, as its 80 Plus Gold rating and 850W of capacity are both extremely valuable.

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Kiyo $99 $69 at Amazon

The Razer Kiyo is without a doubt one of the best webcams for anyone looking to get into streaming. Not only does it record and stream in high definition, but the built-in light ring means you can spend less time in setup. And, this Prime Day deal is even better.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Seiren X $99 $69 at Amazon

If you're going to get into streaming, you'll need a reliable mic, luckily Razer has delivered. The Razer Seiren X will cancel out any noise you don't want, while boosting the sound you do. And, with a whopping 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, now's the time.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Huntsman $149 $99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman is a unique, but amazing, gaming keyboard packed with opto-mechanical switches that use the power of light to power you through your games. And, at just $99 for Amazon Prime Day, this gaming keyboard is an absolute steal.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer BlackWidow X Chroma $149 $89 at Amazon

If you're sick of gaming peripherals that look like gaming peripherals, this Mercury White model of the Razer BlackWidow X Chroma keyboard should be up your alley. And, that steep 40% Prime Day discount only sweetens the pot.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Deathadder Elite $69 $34 at Amazon

The Razer Deathadder Elite is straight up one of the most beloved PC gaming peripherals of all time, and for good reason. It's simple, reliable, and looks pretty damn good. And, when it's just $34 on Amazon Prime Day, this mouse is mighty tempting. View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Naga Trinity $99 $54 at Amazon

The Razer Naga Trinity is one of our all-time favorite gaming mice, because it's so flexible. Whether you're playing an MMO, a MOBA or even an FPS, it can swap out its sideplate to perfectly complement your game. Plus, it's only $54 on Prime Day.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Firefly Chroma $59 $34 at Amazon

It's 2019, and that means that everything needs to have RGB, including your mouse pad. Luckily, on Amazon Prime Day you can save $25 on the Razer Firefly Chroma cloth mouse pad, so no part of your gaming setup isn't illuminated. View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair K68 RGB $139 $79 at Amazon

The Corsair K68 RGB gaming keyboard is an excellent mid-range gaming peripheral. Packed with Cherry MX keys and all the RGB lighting you could want, this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth taking a look.View Deal

(Image credit: TOTU) 8-in-1 USB-C hub $99 $39.59 on Amazon

This Amazon Deal of the Day is a handy way to plug your USB peripherals into USB-C laptops (like MacBooks). It dropped to $59.99 before Prime Day and it now even cheaper.View Deal

Tablet deals

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Amazon

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $249 at Amazon. This is the best price we've seen for the 9.7-inch tablet that features 32GB of storage and offers 10 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Cellular, 256GB) $929 $650

While it's not the best iPad in the world anymore, the 2017 iPad Pro is still an amazing device that could potentially replace your laptop – especially after iPadOS hits the street. And, saving 30% on Amazon Prime Day can't hurt, right?View Deal

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Cellular, 512GB) $1,129 $699 at Amazon

The 2017 iPad Pro is lacking some of the features of the new hotness, but it's still absolutely worth your time. Especially when you can get any color of the Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB version for just $699 during Amazon Prime Day.

Mobile phone deals

(Image credit: Samsung) TracFone Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown Prepaid $115 $77 on Amazon

If you need a quick phone for sub-budget prices, pick up a TracFone Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown prepaid for 33% off during Amazon Prime Day. The phone has a 5.5-inch screen, runs Android Oreo, packs 16GB of onboard memory, and has a 13 MP front + 13 MP rear camera setup. View Deal

(Image credit: TCL) TracFone TCL LX 4G LTE Prepaid $39 $19 on Amazon

When you absolutely need a no-frills phone for very cheap, pick up a TracFone TCL LX for 50% off on Amazon Prime Day. It won't win any beauty contests, but it has a 5.3-inch screen, runs Android Oreo, packs 16GB of onboard memory, and has an 8 MP rear/5 MP front camera duo.View Deal

(Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB Unlocked $599 $347 on Amazon

While it's not the fastest phone on the block anymore, the venerable Samsung Galaxy S9 is still a speedy handset from 2018 that is a steal at a whopping 42% off during Amazon Prime Day, easily outpacing other phones at this price point.

(Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, 256GB Unlocked $819 $573 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for a respectable 30% off during Amazon Prime Day. This big-screen phone is still a handset to be reckoned with, especially with 256GB of space, easily outpacing other midrange phones at this price point.

(Image credit: BT) Samsung Galaxy S9, 256GB Unlocked $615 $399 on Amazon

Take a whopping 35% off the list price for the Samsung Galaxy S9 packed with the max storage option, 256GB. It might not be the newest Samsung flagship, but it's still a high-quality phone - and a bargain at this price.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9, 128GB Unlocked $649 $402 on Amazon

It might not be the newest S-line phone, but the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a steal at 38% off, easily outpacing midrange phones at that price point. This deal is for the 128GB model (though storage can be expanded with a MicroSD card) and comes in Lilac Purple and Coral Blue.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB Unlocked $699 $447 on Amazon

Get the older but still solid Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for 36% off retail price on Amazon Prime Day. This deal is for the 64GB model, but you can easily increase storage with a MicroSD card up to 400GB. Choose from Coral Blue, Midnight Black, and Lilac Purple.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB Unlocked $749 $500 on Amazon

Snag the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for 33% off during Amazon Prime Day. While not the newest S-line phone, it's still a solid flagship that outpaces other midrange phones at this price point. This applies to the 128GB storage model in the Lilac Purple and Coral Blue colors.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB Unlocked $999 $649 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 35% off the sticker price with a respectable 128GB of storage - plus everything else that comes standard in the big flagship phone. This version is unlocked, has the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, and comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 512GB Unlocked $1,249 $899 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 28% off the sticker price with the biggest storage option possible, 512GB. This unlocked version comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple, all packing the Note line's signature S-Pen stylus.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB £739 £499 on Amazon

Get a Samsung Galaxy S9 for a whopping 32% off sticker price with this Amazon Prime Day deal, a great discount on a powerful phone running the latest Android Pie operating system. View Deal

Camera deals

(Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero7 Black $399.99 $340.89 at Amazon

You can save money on the GoPro Hero7 Black action camera. The newest waterproof Hero captures insanely smooth videos and offers voice control and live streaming.

(Image credit: Canon) Canon EOS 6D Mark II $1799 $1299 on Amazon

Get Canon's EOS 6D Mark II for a solid 28% off, a great discount for this DSLR with a 26MP full-frame sensor and flip-out touchscreen combined with Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and smooth autofocus.View Deal

(Image credit: Canon) Canon PowerShot SX530 $379 $249 on Amazon

Get Canon's zoom-happy PowerShot SX530 with a serious 34% off discount. This camera boasts a 50x optical zoom, and even has built-in WiFi and NFC to make important photos easier than ever.View Deal

(Image credit: Canon) Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) $3,299 $2,799 on Amazon

Pick up the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV body for a serious full-frame experience at 15% off, a decent discount. The 5D Mark IV has a 30.4 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, =a 61-point AF system, an ISO range of 100-32000, and records video in 4K at 30p or 24p. If you're looking to buy a lens, check out the bundle options for either a 24-70mm or 24-105mm lens for even more savings.View Deal

Gaming deals

(Image credit: Sony) Sony PS4 Slim 1TB $299 $287 on Walmart

Pick up a new PS4 Slim console with 1TB of storage for a slight discount over other sites. But hey, any money saved is more you can spend on new games, right?View Deal

$10 Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deal

Amazon owns Whole Foods, and for the second year in a row, the grocery chain is participating in the Prime Day discount shopping spree. Here are the fine details.

Prime members will earn a $10 credit for Prime Day (actually, it expires the day after Prime Day in case you forget) if they shop at Whole Foods. According to Amazon, all you have to do is scan your Prime Code, use your linked phone number at checkout, or make an order via Prime Now for delivery or pickup between July 3 and July 16."

Prime Day pro tip: do this now – today through July 16, spend $10 at Whole Foods or on Amazon Prime Now (the latter will be easier for some people not near a Whole Foods), and then spend your $10 credit during Prime Day or the day after (there's 24-hour a grace period).

(Image credit: Amazon/Shutterstock/NightEye)

What else will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Just look at last year's biggest sellers. Prime members around the world purchased more than 100 million products during the last Prime Day event. The top-selling items from last year's Prime Day included a mixture of home goods, electronics, and Amazon devices.

It was the biggest event ever for Amazon devices with the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot leading the pack of best-selling items worldwide. The top selling products consisted of the 6-Qt Instant Pot, Fire TV stick, Echo Dot, 23andMe DNA Test, and the LifeStraw personal water filter.

Prime Day pro tip: It's not just about electronics deals on Amazon Prime Day. We're always surprised at how many 23andMe DNA Test kits and Instant Pots people buy. Make a list of everything your home and life needs – and not only gadgets.

Image credit: Shutterstock (Image credit: Shutterstock)

What other retailers participate in Prime Day?

Every year more and more retailers are trying to compete with the tech giant by participating in their own version of Prime Day. You'll find discounts on clothing, tech, home goods and more from a variety of online and local retailers.

Last year Walmart joined in on Prime Day by offering free two-day shipping without membership fees and free same-day pickup on qualifying items. The retailer also discounted a wide array of products that included TVs, Google Home devices, kitchen appliances, laptops and much more - and Walmart's deals to rival Prime Day are absolutely in full swing.

Other big retailers like Target, Best Buy, Macy's and eBay also promoted their own one-day sale with discounts on best-selling items throughout their site.

Prime Day pro tip: We expect this year that more retailers will participate in the July event and will even extend the one-day sale to a weeks worth of discounts, and sure enough, we'll be providing all of their Prime Day-competing deals on this page.



Amazon Prime 1-day shipping

Amazon just recently announced plans to offer free one-day shipping for Prime members on most orders. Amazon's CFO Brian Olsavky revealed the ambitious project during Amazon's first-quarter earnings call. To achieve this, the tech giant says it plan's to invest $800 million in the second quarter of 2019 and continue its expansion of their fulfillment and logistics network.

Amazon currently offers free 2-day shipping for all Prime members and offers free one-day and same-day delivery on certain items in eligible zip codes. Amazon's future plans include increasing the locations and available items so free one-day delivery replaces the standard two-day Prime delivery window.

Prime Day pro tip: One-day delivery won't officially be rolled out in time for Prime Day everywhere in the US, there will be more items available for one-day and same-day delivery in eligible zip codes for the big shopping day.

How much did Amazon Prime Day make?

Amazon was predicted to gross $3.4 billion on Prime Day last year, although we don’t know if that prediction is accurate as Amazon doesn’t release such information.

However, it did announce that third party sellers shifted a billion dollars of product in just one day. As for its own sales, Amazon was content to say that “sales this Prime Day surpassed Cyber Monday, Black Friday and the previous Prime Day, when comparing 36-hour periods, making this once again the biggest shopping event in Amazon history.”

That’s a little sneaky, mind you: as the 2017 sale only ran for 24 hours, not 36.

Prime Day pro tip: Millions of people are expected to descend on the Amazon Prime deals bonanza this year, more so than ever before - so if you know what you're looking for, get in there quickly.

Amazon Prime Day Alexa-only deals

What better way to convince you that you need an Alexa than by offering Alexa-only deals? That's what Amazon has been doing during major holiday shopping events, making things a little different when it comes to ordering things.

However, while voice search on speakers is set to become a big thing in the future, it will likely be for more multimedia things, like grabbing films or other quick content, rather than big expensive purchases.

Prime Day pro tip: There may be Alexa-only deals during Amazon Prime Day 2019, but you're in the dark as to how good the deals are compared to other prices on the internet. For us? Well, we like our curated Prime Day deals list above. Can you blame us?