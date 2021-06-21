A Roomba robot vacuum will change your life, and Prime Day is the time to get buy one

A Roomba robot vacuum will be a game-changer and now that Prime Day deals are here, it’s finally the right time to buy one. Trust us when we say, once you have one of the best robot vacuums you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one, and why on earth anyone

When I first got a robot vacuum, I was skeptical too - how can this machine do a good job of cleaning my floors when it can’t even ‘see’ the dirt? Little did I know that these machines map their way around your home and have small brushes that even clean right into the corners of your room. And the best bit? I don’t have to lift a finger. I can set my robot vacuum to work via an app without even being at home and for me, that’s exactly the kind of cleaning I’m after.

Roomba, from iRobot, is one of the most well-known brands of robot vacuum, but others including Shark and Eufy also produce robot vacuums that can rival Roomba's on cleaning power and battery life.

Robot vacuums used to be pretty expensive but Prime Day gives you the perfect excuse to get a top-rated robot vacuum without the huge price tag. Right now, you can save 38% off the iRobot Roomba i6+, now $499.99 at Amazon. Plus there's a huge 42% on the eufy RoboVac L70 at Amazon - its lowest price ever!

You can set a cleaning schedule for your robot vacuum, create no-go areas, and some models even empty their own dust cup so you don’t have to bother. We’ve included the unmissable robot vacuum deals below, but they’re only here for Prime Day, so you’ll have to be quick.

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550): $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Grab this iRobot Roomba at its cheapest ever price today. This robot vacuum empties its own dust cup, captures allergens in your home, and even suggests additional cleans when the pollen count is high. It’s built to last and has powerful suction. Don’t miss out on this record saving. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save a huge $85 on this smart robot vacuum that works on all floor types. This iRobot has a brilliant 90-minute run time before it returns to its charging station, and it can be controlled using your phone. Don’t miss out on this brilliant saving.

eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Don’t miss your chance to get this top-rated eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever. This machine provides a deep clean on hard floors and carpets but the real benefit is that it has a mopping function too. Grab it now before it sells out. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 11S: $219.99 $129.99 at Amazon

If you want a budget robot vacuum, this is the one for you, and now it’s 43% cheaper. Perfect for a thorough clean on all flooring types, this eufy model is great for those that just want good cleaning power and aren’t fussed about techy extras. Pick up this bargain while you still can. View Deal

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum: $599.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Control this powerful robot vacuum from your phone or use voice commands to tell it what to do. This Shark model empties itself and can clean carpets and hard floors with ease. This is the cheapest it’s ever been so grab it quick. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+ (i755640): £799.99 £599.99 at Amazon

With £200 off, this iRobot Robovac, which will automatically empty its own dust canister, is down to its lowest price ever. Built-to last, it can make its own way around your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to start it on a cleaning session of your home.

iRobot Roomba 692040: £299 £199.99 at Amazon

Get this iRobot for its lowest price ever and save £100 today. This model is great for hard floors and carpets, and you can control it using an app. One of the biggest robot vacuum brands, iRobot Roomba vacuums are rarely this cheap. View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £799 £549.00 at Amazon

Save a huge 25% on this powerful cleaner that has laser detection to help navigate around your home. There’s even an in-built camera so you can monitor your home via the app, and an impressive run time of three hours. Don’t miss out on this saving of almost £200! View Deal

So how exactly did a robot vacuum change my life? Firstly, my floors have never been cleaner because I send my trusty robot vac around my house each and every day. It might not necessarily look dirty on the floors, but if I don’t have to do the work myself, why not send the robot around to scoop up any tiny specs of dust and allergens.

Secondly, we’ve all been there when guests unexpectedly say they’re five minutes away and your home isn’t looking quite how you’d like it to be. Gone are the days when I panic, now I just set my robot vacuum to work and it takes care of the rest - and that’s only if it hasn’t already done its rounds that day.

Whether you need something to make life easier, or you’re simply intrigued to see if a robot vacuum is for you, Prime Day is one of the best times to save on these appliances. We’ve seen some of the cheapest prices on record for top brands, so don’t miss out before they’re back to full price again.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for robot vacuums from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

