Macally BookShell review

With a product as beautiful as Apple's aluminium MacBook, you might wonder why you'd want to cover it with a velvet-lined, imitation-leather hard shell like the Macally BookShell.

But what about situations where you might get it scratched? Or maybe you don't want to advertise the fact that you're using an expensive Apple laptop?

Macally's BookShell is a quality piece of kit. It fits snugly, looks great and doesn't block access to your ports and optical drive. It can take little knocks and wipes clean easily enough. A great piece of kit.

