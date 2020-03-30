The 5 best cheap VPN deals you can get right now

Given the current global situation, and that now a large number of countries are enforcing individuals to stay at home - both for work and play - it's perhaps more important than ever to ensure that you're online life is as safe as possible - and a VPN may just be what you need.
Cybercriminals need no invitation to try to take advantage of unsecured home connections and compromise your identity and sensitive information. But VPN services encrypt all traffic, making your private information much more difficult to get hold of - that means a much more secure online environment.
What's more, the ability to change your IP address helps you stream all your favorite movies and series from just about anywhere - making geo-restrictions an easy hurdle to get over.
However with so many VPNs around, it's hard to choose which is the best for you - that's why we rounded up the top five best VPN deals right now. Just keep scrolling to read all five deals and select your ideal one!
1. Three months FREE on the #1 best VPN
ExpressVPN | 1 year | 3 months FREE and 49% off
With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value for money.
2. The best value for money VPN deal
Surfshark VPN | 24 months | $1.99/£1.59 a month | 83% off
Surfshark rather miraculously combines a fantastic product (we rank it as the second best VPN provider in the world) with an incredibly low price of less than $2/£2 per month. Not to mention the fact it offers use on unlimited devices and extremely speedy and helpful live chat so you won't ever have to struggle with the service.
3. A VPN deal with an excellent freebie
IPVanish VPN + SugarSync cloud storage | 12 months | 73% off |
$143.88 $39
The fact that you get 10 simultaneous connections on one device for the equivalent of $3.25 a month makes this VPN deal incredible value for money. Plus you're also getting unlimited usage, access to over 1,300 servers and the ability to unblock Netflix in overseas countries. Oh yeah...and did we mention the free cloud storage!?
4. Ideal VPN deal for online privacy
CyberGhost VPN |
36 38 months | $467.64 $99 | 80% off
CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 5,700 servers and can support up to 7 devices. $99 may seem like a hefty sum to pay upfront but this is for three years. Meaning your next 38 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.
5. Best VPN deal for streaming
NordVPN | 36 months |
$430.20 $125.64 | 70% off
It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech newbie). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too.
