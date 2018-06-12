Nintendo E3 2018 press conference live stream: how to watch it online

As in previous years, Nintendo won’t be hosting and streaming a big stage show at one of the many theatres which surround the Los Angeles Convention Center for E3.

Instead, fans will have the chance to watch a pre-recorded stream that’s intended just for them. Nintendo’s Direct presentation this year is expected to show how the Switch is going to stay on top of its game as it moves through its second year on the market and expectations are high.

We know we’re going to hear a lot about Super Smash Bros – it is, after all, the company’s starring game for this year. We’re also expecting to see a little more information on some of Nintendo’s other upcoming releases. We’re not sure what specifically will be focused on just yet but we’re hopeful that we’ll see last year’s surprise announcements, the 2019 Pokemon RPG and Metroid Prime 4 , get some time in the spotlight too.

After the Direct is finished, you can keep watching as Nintendo will move into its Treehouse content. This livestream will run over the course of E3 and feature gameplay as well as developer chats.

Nintendo just squeezes itself in before the Los Angeles Convention Center opens its doors to the public on Tuesday June 12.

The Direct will begin at 9am PDT/ 5 pm BST / 12pm EDT/ 2am (June 13) AEST sharp. After it’s finished you can keep watching because Nintendo’s Treehouse livestream will show a range of games in greater detail.

Watch the Nintendo E3 2018 conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the Nintendo conference but you'll be able to watch the stream on Nintendo’s official E3 website or on its Twitch and YouTube channels.