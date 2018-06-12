Call of Duty Black Ops 3 is a surprise free PlayStation Plus game this month

You may be desperate to play Call of Duty Black Ops 4, but if you haven't played the last installment in the shooter franchise you can now pick up Black Ops 3 for free on PlayStation 4.

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can download the game for free from today. Exactly what time it'll appear on the service hasn't been revealed, but it's set to land on June 11 in the US, and June 12 for the UK and Australia.

This isn't one of the scheduled game drops that have seen titles like XCOM 2 and Trials Fushion free to download to your PS4 this month. Instead this is an extra addition to celebrate the new game teaser at E3 2018.

It was announced alongside a brand new trailer for Black Ops 4, which is set to land on October 12 this year. That means have a good few months to play the last Black Ops game over to get up to speed before the next installment.

If you want to grab Black Ops 3, you'll be able to until July 11 so be sure to head to your PS4 later today when it should be ready to download.

