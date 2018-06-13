Exclusive: Telltale Games to produce a new series based on Stranger Things

After we reported on a deal between Telltale Games and Netflix to bring an adapted version of Minecraft: Story Mode to the streaming service, we can now confirm the existence of a separate deal that will bring the world of the Upside Down to Telltale's game platform.

According to a source that spoke confidentially to TechRadar, Telltale is developing a new series set in the Stranger Things universe. The source mentioned that the game was eyed for launch alongside Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, but was postponed.

Telltale's licensing acquisition appears similar in nature to the one the development studio made with HBO back in 2014 when it developed a companion game for HBO's Game of Thrones - which means you might see some of the same characters from the show starring alongside new ones created in-house at Telltale.

An important distinction between Telltale's game set in the Stranger Things universe and the news we reported on earlier today about Minecraft: Story Mode coming to Netflix is that the former won't be an interactive experience on Netflix and would instead be built internally by Telltale for traditional game platforms.

We've reached out to Telltale and Netflix for a comment on the story and will report back here when we hear back from them.