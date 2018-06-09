The best E3 2018 trailers so far

E3 2018 is now underway and that means there’s a glut of exciting trailers coming your way. This is the show where some of the biggest names in gaming gather together to show off what they’ve got planned for the next few years and there’s no better way to do that than with a seriously impressive trailer.

If you’re tired of trawling through the words and clicking through the pictures, the trailer is your friend, so on this page we’re gathering together all the most essential trailers from each E3 conference in one place for your enjoyment and convenience.

Keep checking back, we'll be updating this page after every show with all the must-see trailers.

Finally, we’re getting a better look at BioWare’s brand new upcoming game Anthem with a brand new cinematic trailer. But we’re finding it doesn’t really look like the kind of BioWare we’ve come to know - no alien flirting or tough narrative choices here. What we are getting is a humanity trying desperately to survive by using “incredible Javelin exosuits.” We’re getting definite Destiny vibes here but whether or not that’s a bad thing is completely down to you.

We knew it was going to appear but it’s always comforting to see a new FIFA trailer isn’t it? There’s game engine footage in this trailer and it’s looking impressive. But it’s the inclusion of the UEFA Champions League that has us seriously excited. It’s a big win for FIFA and its fans and the full game will be available from September 28.

Another member of the EA Sports family, we would have been more shocked by the absence of a Madden NFL 19 trailer than the fact that it was present. The game will be released on August 10 but the truly big news is that it's coming to PC.

Unravel 2

When it was released in 2016, the original Unravel game was a visual delight. And we’re happy to see that it looks like its sequel will be exactly the same. The only thing better than seeing that we're going to get more yarn-based adventures with interesting puzzles and a delightful co-op mode? That’d be that we can actually buy the game on Xbox One, PS4, and PC digital storefronts already. Oh, and there are Xbox One X enhancements which means all that cuteness is available in 4K.

NBA Live 19

You didn’t think we’d talk about FIFA and Madden and completely miss out NBA did you? Of course not! NBA Live will be released on September 7 this year and from what we can see from this trailer it’s going to be the most impressive release in the series yet.

Battlefield V multiplayer

Battlefield’s single-player campaign may promise to be touching and emotional but its multiplayers mode looks like it could be utterly thrilling. This trailer gives us a good look at what we can expect from Battlefield V, although we're going to see even more at the Xbox showcase. We think it looks pretty wild but you can judge that for yourselves. Shall we all feign surprise about that battle royale mode reveal?

E3 is the world's largest exhibition for the games industry, stuffed full of the latest and greatest games, consoles, and gaming hardware. TechRadar is reporting live from Los Angeles all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated E3 2018 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about the next year in gaming.