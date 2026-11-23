For a convenient, fuss-free caffeine shot in the morning, a pod coffee machine is the way to go, and while Nespresso may be the de facto choice, I’m here to tell you the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo is regarded as one of the best pod coffee machines available.

How can I be so confident? Well, because my barista-trained colleague Cat Ellis gave this dinky capsule coffee machine glowing praise in her Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo review, claiming it “brews delicious espresso” using the Lavazza pods.

And, right now, you can nab one, complete with 64 coffee capsules to get you started, for just AU$59.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Considering A Modo Mio pods cost just under AU$1 each when bought in packs of 16 at Australia’s major supermarkets, the included capsules alone are worth almost as much as the entire bundle. You’re practically getting the machine for free.

Follow our continued live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for all the latest deals and discounts.

The A Modo Mio Jolie has been around for some time in various forms, and the Evo variant on sale here is a sustainability-focused update to an already winning formula. Key changes include a shorter automatic shut-off time of two minutes, compared to nine, and the use of more recycled plastic in its construction.

It’s not just the A Modo Mio Jolie Evo on sale at Amazon right now for Black Friday. There are a few other Lavazza models worth considering, such as the A Modo Mio Deséa, which is 50% off, down to AU$174.49 and adds a built-in milk-foaming system. Cat did find this could be a little hit or miss in her Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa review, but conceded the machine itself makes a great cuppa, is easy to use and takes up little space on a countertop.

Then there’s the even smaller and suitably named A Modo Mio Tiny, currently on sale for just AU$39, down from AU$119. The only reason I’ve not given it so much attention is because, at the time of writing, it’s temporarily out of stock. However, you can still place an order, and Amazon will let you know when it’s ready to ship. You won't be charged until it does.

These are just a few of the multiple Black Friday coffee machine deals I’ve been spotting during this sales period, so be sure to check out my regularly updated guide for models of different styles and from different brands.