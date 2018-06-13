Best VPN deals for live streaming the 2018 World Cup: up to 49% off

Can you still remember that feeling when you found out that you'd booked your summer holiday at the same time as the 2018 World Cup. It really stung didn't it. Luckily, you probably know by now that downloading and installing a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to live stream World Cup coverage is the perfect solution to your unfortunate problem, wherever you happen to be in the world.

And VPN providers have taken this opportunity to promote some pretty awesome VPN deals. The truth is that they know that interest in VPN services is going to be monumental for the next month and they can reel you in with a major VPN discount or cheeky little competition.

So keep reading to see our pick of the best VPN deals you can get during the Russia 2018 World Cup. These are the best we've seen so far, and we'll keep adding more as and when they arise.

Check out the best VPN services for 2018

ExpressVPN: 49% off and 15 months for the price of 12

OK, so this isn't a World Cup-only VPN deal, but it's such a good price that we had to tell you about it anyway. ExpressVPN tops our best VPN service chart and the massive 49% discount makes it an effective price of just $6.67 per month. And don't forget that ExpressVPN also has a no-hassle 30-day money back guarantee, so you could cancel later not having paid a penny.

VyprVPN: 40% off and competition to win PS4 + FIFA 18

VyprVPN has got into the Russia 2018 spirit by scoring a brace of special offers for the World Cup. The first is a meaty 40% discount, which makes Vypr one of the very cheapest VPN providers out there. Prices start from an effective £2.18 (around $2.90) per month. And then there's the competition that's exclusive to TechRadar readers (starting on Thursday June 14). There's a PS4 Slim (1TB) up for grabs along with a copy of FIFA 18. And for runners up, a whole year of VyprVPN Premium. To see more, and for full terms and conditions, head to the competition page.

