Ninja Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Are Ninja products reliable? Ninja products are generally regarded as very reliable. Typically made from high-quality materials, they can withstand regular use which makes them a good investment for anyone who wants kitchen equipment that will last a long time. Essentially, you’re getting what you pay from when you buy something from Ninja.

How long does Ninja take to deliver? Ninja has fast and free delivery seven days a week. Order a product and the item is typically shipped within two days of placing an order. The item should arrive the following day with a one-hour time slot provided by the courier to ensure you are home for it.

Are Ninja returns free? Ninja has free returns – for the most part. To return an item, you simply need to log into your account on the site and then click "Return". Follow the instructions and a return label is created. Box up the item and take it to a DPD pick-up shop to return the item. If you need the item to be collected from your home, there's a £15 collection fee.

What courier does Ninja use? DPD is the delivery service that Ninja uses for most items. It's possible to track your delivery through the DPD app once it's been shipped. In all cases, you get a one-hour delivery time slot with seven-day delivery - so weekends are included. If you're ordering parts and accessories, Ninja uses Royal Mail 2nd Class to deliver the item so that can take slightly longer.

Will Ninja send replacement parts? Yes. If something fails on your air fryer or other device, you can contact customer services. From there, the department will complete troubleshooting before determining if you need a replacement part. If so, the item will be shipped to you. If the replacement part doesn't solve the problem, Ninja will also accept the defective unit and send you a replacement if it's within the warranty period.

How do I contact Ninja? Check out the Ninja support site for some guidance on common issues. It's also possible to submit a ticket through the Ninja support site if you have a query. Alternatively, you can call Ninja customer service telephone support at 0800 862 0453. The phone line is open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, between 9am and 7pm on Saturdays, and 10am and 6.30pm on Sunday and UK bank holidays.

Hints and tips

Check out Ninja's offers: Ninja has offers throughout the year. While it makes sense to check during busy periods like Christmas and Black Friday, where sales are likely to be at their best, Ninja still has discounts all year round. There can be sizeable savings and if you have something specific in mind, it's worth looking regularly. Discounts can be on the latest products as well as on other popular items.

Sign up for the Ninja newsletter: If you sign up for the Ninja newsletter by giving your email address, you instantly get a code for 10% off your next purchase. As well as that, you get insights into some exclusive offers each month – and a surprise for your birthday. There's early access to sales through the newsletter, too.

Become a Ninja product reviewer: Ninja has its own product reviewer scheme that you can sign up to for free. It gives you the chance to review new products as they're launched. Reviewers are picked "infrequently" so don't rely on it as a way to get a freebie, but there's no harm in signing up in case you're picked in the future.

Use the Ninja price match policy: Like other retailers, Ninja is keen to be competitive so it has a price match policy. If you find the item you're buying for less elsewhere, Ninja will match the price. Approved retailers include Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, AO, Very, and Littlewoods. The item needs to be identical for it to be eligible.

Check if you're eligible for a discount: Ninja offers 10% off for key workers such as NHS employees, as well as 10% off for young professionals aged 18-25 and seniors over 55. You'll need to verify that you're eligible but it's an easy discount to enjoy.