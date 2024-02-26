MPB Discount Codes for February 2024

FAQs

How do I contact MPB? To contact MPB, you can do so by emailing contactus@mpb.com or calling +1 646-513-4309. Additionally, you can head over to their webpage, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click the ‘Contact’ button. You can then either contact them via live chat or fill in a contact form.

How much does delivery cost? Standard delivery costs £5.95 and takes 2-3 working days. If you’d like to opt for priority delivery to receive your order even quicker you can do so during checkout. Priority delivery costs £8.95 and orders must be placed before 4pm to be eligible.

Can I track my MPB order? Once you’ve placed your order with MPB you’ll receive an email with your with your tracking information, with a link to the courier service that is fulfilling your order, where you can enter your delivery information for further information. You can also view delivery information by creating an account with MPB and heading to the ‘Transactions’ page.

Do MPB offer a Student discount? Yes, MPB currently offers £10 off (minimum spend of £100) or £25 (minimum spend of £250) for any student or staff with an email address registered with a university or institution of high education. To get access to this, simply verify your status using Student Beans.

What is the returns policy at MPB? MPB operates a 14-day return policy on all unused items, to start the returns process head to the MPB website and contact the customer service team.

Hints and Tips

Sales: The easiest way to save at MPB is to shop during the sales. MPB has sales going on throughout the year so its always worth checking out the website now and then, you should also keep in mind big sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and more.

Newsletter: Signing up for the newsletter is a great way to stay informed about what's going on at MPB. You’ll also receive exclusive discounts, sale information, and more straight to your inbox.

Competition: MPB likes to throw photography competitions, with new gear and discounts on the line for those with the best snaps. So, grab your camera and get out there to start saving now or your chance to win some new gear.

Key worker discount: Key workers can receive both a 5% discount on purchases and a 5% bonus when they sell items at MPB. To receive your exclusive discount, simply verify your employment status with MPB.

How To Use Your MPB Discount Code 1. Take a look through our list of MPB discount codes on offer and pick one you’d like to use. 2. Click ‘Get Code’ to reveal your code and open the MPB website in a new tab. 3. Have a look through their website for any items you’re after, and add them to your basket once you’re sure. 4. When you’re ready, proceed to the checkout by clicking the basket icon in the top right-hand corner. 5. Log into your account or proceed as a guest. Copy and paste your MPB discount code into the ‘Discount code’ box and then click the ‘Apply button. Your code should now be applied.

How we source coupon codes

How we test coupon codes

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

How we make money

