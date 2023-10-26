Kobo Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Kobo offer regular discounts? If you're after ebooks or audiobooks, then yes, you can find Daily Deals as well as heavily discounted titles through the year. If you're after discounted ereaders, you will need to check in during major sales events like Black Friday, when some of the Kobo tablets do get discounted. You can also save money by opting to purchase a renewed ereader – these are also available on the Kobo site.



Does Kobo offer flexible payment methods? While Kobo in Australia doesn't partner with any buy-now-pay-later options, it accepts all major Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards. You can also use PayPal at the checkout. Apple Pay and Google Pay is also available as a payment option. If you have any Super Points, you can redeem them at checkout.

What are Kobo Super Points? When you purchase a title from the Kobo Store, you can earn Super Points, but you have to be a Kobo VIP Member to do so. This membership costs AU$10 a year and will earn you 20 points for every dollar spent on any purchase, whether an ereader, ebook, audiobook or subscription fee. As a VIP Member you can get up to 10 times more points on special bonus days. You can use your Super Points to purchase books and hardware from Rakuten Kobo, starting at 2,400 points, or you can put 4,000 points a year towards your VIP Membership and not pay the usual AU$10. Note that if you are redeeming Super Points to purchase an item, it cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Does Kobo have a subscription service? Yes, Kobo has Kobo Plus as an alternative to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited. There are three plans to choose from – Kobo Plus Read for ebooks only at AU$13.99p/m, Kobo Plus Listen for audiobooks only for AU$13.99p/m and Kobo Plus Read & Listen which gets you access to both media for AU$16.99p/m.

Can you get free shipping for your Kobo purchase? Yes, if you've purchased an ereader or a book, your order is free and will arrive within 7 to 10 business days. If you need it faster, Kobo offers express shipping to Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland for AU$9.99 per package. If you'd like to keep tabs on your package, Kobo has a dedicated Order Status Page to help you track it. You will also get an email once your item has been shipped with all the tracking details you need.

Does Kobo accept returns? Kobo does indeed allow you to return your purchases. For ereaders, you have 30 days from the date of purchase to do so, but note that return shipping is your responsibility. You can head to Kobo's Order Status Page to initiate the returns process. If you're after an exchange instead, you will need to contact a customer service representative via the Kobo Help Centre.

Hints & tips

Sign up for the Kobo newsletter: Not only will the Kobo newsletter tell you about the latest titles, you will also be notified of all the best offers and promotions that might be available. You can also score some exclusive deals.

Browse the Kobo website regularly and check the Daily Deals: Kobo offers one ebook each day for a discount, which can be accessed online via the website, the smartphone app or on a Kobo ereader in the Discover section. Moreover, the Kobo site also has sections that lists books under AU$3, for example, plus another called Great Reads For Less where titles are typically AU$5 or less.

Follow Kobo on social media: Staying connected online via social media platforms will give you a heads-up on upcoming promotions and offers, as well as new arrivals if you'd like to bolster your library.