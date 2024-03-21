Herman Miller Coupons for March 2024

FAQs

How long does Herman Miller take to ship? Smaller parcels are shipped with FedEx and take roughly 3-10 business days from the shipment date to arrive. For furniture delivery, it takes between 1-3 weeks from the shipment date to arrive.

Does Herman Miller offer a warranty on purchases? Herman Miller is confident in the quality of their products. Because of that, most of Herman Miller's products are covered by a 12-year warranty covering both labor and parts. As long as the warranty work is done in the U.S. and Canada, the cost of servicing the item is included with the warranty.

What is Herman Miller's returns policy? You have 3 days from when you receive your Herman Miller purchase to get in touch with the returns team. Once your return has been approved, you have 30 days to return your order and it must be in its original packaging and condition. Shipping costs are not included in your refund, and there may be a 10% restocking fee.

How do I contact Herman Miller customer service? You can get in touch with Herman Miller in a couple of ways. If you’re contacting them in regards to making a return, call the team at 888.798.0202 or email hmstore@hermanmiller.com.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Sign-ups: Be ahead of the game by finding out the latest offers and product releases with Herman Miller newsletter sign-ups.

Refer a Friend to Herman Miller: Save more with a friend when you refer any Herman Miller gaming product. Referrals will receive a 5% discount on their order, and if they make a purchase using your link, you'll receive $50 back on that sale. To find out more visit the 'Refer a Friend' section on the Herman Miller website.

Follow Herman Miller on Social Media: Herman Miller is present across a variety of social media platforms making it easy to stay up to date on the latest sales and promotions on the platform of your choice.

How to use Herman Miller coupons 1. Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. 2. A pop-out box will appear, showing the code. A tab will also open on the Herman Miller website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box. 3. Once you’ve got everything you need, head to your shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the text box ‘Apply Promo Code+’. Click on it and paste your code in the box. Hit the ‘Apply’ button and watch the discounts come rolling in.

How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.

If you want to find out more about TechRadar’s voucher pages, you can visit our dedicated page on How We Source Voucher Codes and How to Use Them for more information.