Herman Miller has slashed the price of its gaming chairs for Black Friday, with massive 25% discounts on every model

Herman Miller is a legendary name in the office furniture business for very good reason, they make hands down some of the most comfortable and highest quality chairs on the market. But did you know that they also have a gaming offering?

The entire Herman Miller gaming chair line has been discounted by 25% for Black Friday in both the US and UK, which is going to great news if you're searching for a premium seat.

The most substantial saving right now is on the here is on the supremely pricey Embody Gaming Chair, which has plummeted to just $1,496.25 (was $1,995) at Herman Miller.

The Aeron Gaming Chair, based on the office favorite, has also dropped to just $1,353.75 (was $1,805) at the retailer. If you would prefer a model with dedicated head support, then don't miss the Vantum Gaming Chair for only $671.25 (was $895) either.

For something more compact, consider my personal favorite the Herman Miller Sayl. This has dropped to just $765 (was $1,020). Each model is available in a range of colors, so be sure to click around and find your favorite.

Today's best gaming chair deals

Herman Miller chairs don't come cheap, but they are easily some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there today. If you're able to afford the lofty price tag, then they are worth every penny.

We highly recommend each of the model featured here, as they have all scored top marks in our testing. The Herman Miller x Logitech Embody, for example, achieved an impressive four and half stars in our review with huge praise for its ingenious design, top build quality, and exquisite comfort.

The Herman Miller Aeron gaming chair was another favorite, scoring four stars thanks to its brilliant adjustability and sturdy construction. The same score was also achieved by the Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum which we described as offering "supreme comfort".

Last but not least, the Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair scored four and a half stars. Despite its smaller size, it offers top of the line ergonomics and a striking design like no other.

For even more deals and to compare prices, see some other Herman Miller offers in your region below.