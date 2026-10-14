Home network not keeping up with your NBN speeds? Upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7 mesh network for less with this 31% discount on our favourite system

If you’ve either recently upgraded, or are considering upgrading to, one of the fastest NBN plans, then you’ll understandably want to make the most of the improved speeds. That’s where the best mesh Wi-Fi systems come in, as they’re designed to deal with dead zones and slow internet, to ensure you get top performance throughout your home.

If this sounds like you, then I should also point out that while you’re looking for a mesh system, future-proofing your network with Wi-Fi 7 can ensure your investment will be even more worthwhile, especially if you’re on an NBN 1000 — or even an ultra fast NBN 2000 — plan.

Fortunately you don’t need to look far, as our pick for the best Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, the TP-Link Deco BE65, is currently discounted for a limited time, with the 3-pack available for AU$798.50.

AU$800 for some Wi-Fi routers may sound like a serious investment, but there's plenty here to justify the price tag. You're able to connect devices — think network attached storage (NAS) or desktop PCs, for example — directly to each of the units via four 2.5GbE wired ports to keep latency to a minimum.

The TP-Link Deco BE65 system also offers up to 11Gbps of total throughput, which is plenty enough bandwidth to handle multiple devices like computers, gaming consoles, TVs playing 4K video.

Also included in the BE65 are VPN support, parental controls and TP-Link’s HomeShield security and network management service.

There are more advanced features available via a subscription service (AU$4.99 per month or AU$29.99 per year) including advanced parental controls, although our reviewer found the free tier is already good enough for most households.

Why do I need a mesh Wi-Fi system?

A mesh Wi-Fi system helps cover a larger space compared to a standard router, using one or more satellite nodes (also known as extenders or points) to broaden your Wi-Fi coverage and get rid of weak spots. The idea is that you place them around your home, so that you get uninterrupted coverage as you move around.

Wi-Fi 7 meanwhile gives you more frequency bands — the common 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz, and a third 6Ghz — extra capacity for more connected devices, lower latency and more to ensure you maximise your NBN plan. The goal isn’t necessarily to improve speeds (although that is a certainly a benefit), but to ensure solid reliability and stability.

You will need Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices to take full advantage, however, and they are still few and far between as of 2026, but it’s a good bet for future-proofing. On the other hand, brands have started releasing Wi-Fi 8 networking gear, so you can expect to see Wi-Fi 7 equipment come down in price soon and make future-proofing slightly more affordable moving forward.