The fastest NBN plans in Australia

When you're on the hunt for the speediest NBN plan available, the sheer range of options, providers and contracts can be a tad baffling. Some telcos are offering what should be the same speed for half the price of others, so what's the catch?

We've painstakingly sifted through all the minutiae and detail of the NBN plans on offer and found the fastest plans that also deliver great value. So, if you're looking for an NBN100 plan, you've come to the right place.

Overall best value

Cheapest NBN100 plan

Exetel | NBN100 | 100GB data | 12-month contract | $69.99 (+ $20 upfront) Exetel are offering some killer value right now, and that doesn't exclude the top speed tier on the NBN. After a $20 startup fee, you'll only be paying $69.99 a month for 100GB of data on NBN100 with typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. The 12-month contract nets you a free modem too. Total minimum cost over 12 months is $859.88

View Deal

Need an even cheaper plan? We've also dug up the overall cheapest NBN and broadband plans in Australia !

Best premium plan

Optus | NBN100 | Unlimited data | 24-month contract | Included advanced modem | Included calls | $120 pm It's definitely not as cheap as our other options, but it's the cheapest plan around offering this number of inclusions. Unlimited data, 80Mbps typical evening speed on NBN100, unlimited local, national and mobile calls from the landline, Optus Sport subscription, Fetch Mini set-top box with a channel pack included, and the Sagemcom AC premium WiFi modem. Total minimum cost is $2,880

View Deal

While the speed tier that a service uses is indicative of the level of download and upload speeds that can be obtained (i.e. NBN100 should be up to 100Mbps), this will vary with actual usage.

Thankfully, telcos are now required to advertise a "typical evening speed" to give you a better indication of what you'll be facing in reality. For NBN100, we're generally seeing "typical evening speeds" between 75-85Mbps.