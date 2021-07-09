Best NBN 1000 plans: our top picks for ultrafast gigabit internet

If you're on this page, it's fair to assume you're looking for the fastest internet available in Australia – NBN 1000, also known as ultrafast or gigabit internet has a top download speed of (you guessed it) 1,000Mbps.

While this tier was initially only available to businesses, the residential market has grown considerably in recent months, with a heap of providers offering this extreme option (and some of them doing so rather competitively).

On this page, we've taken a look at all the NBN 1000 providers out there and rounded up the cream of the crop so you don't have to do the digging yourself.

Current NBN 1000 deals

While we've picked out an array of choice plans further down the page, here's a quick list of some of the current NBN 1000 deals going.

Best NBN 1000 plans

Best overall NBN 1000 plan

Best fast NBN 1000 plan

Cheapest NBN 1000 plan

More NBN 1000 deals

Telstra vs Optus NBN: who has better broadband?

NBN 1000 FAQ

How fast is NBN 1000? NBN 1000 is the ultimate speed tier offered on the NBN, with maximum download speeds of 1,000Mbps. However, the reality of the situation is that this maximum speed is much harder to reach than on other tiers. In a recent ACCC report, it was discovered that NBN 1000 plans "experienced average speeds between 608 and 745Mbps". What's more, it was discovered that "between 7-11pm, performance fell by 23 per cent on average compared with the day’s maximum". So while you're getting the maximum possible speed offered on the NBN at present, you might not necessarily be getting that maximum 1,000Mbps download rate, due to a wide variety of factors.

How much does NBN 1000 cost? Expect to pay AU$100 per month as a bare minimum to sing yourself up to an NBN 1000 plan, and more realistically, you'll be looking at that AU$130-140 range. Most providers at this stage offer a discount for your first six months, and in most cases the price jumps up by about AU$30 after that. If you were hoping for more affordable high-speed broadband, you might be better served checking our fastest NBN plans page which takes a look at NBN 100 and NBN 250 options as well.

Can I get NBN 1000? Not all connection types will have access to this ultrafast broadband. It’s available to those with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, and in some cases, also those with hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) cable, but be sure to check with the provider.