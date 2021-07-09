Best NBN 1000 plans: our top picks for ultrafast gigabit internet

If you're on this page, it's fair to assume you're looking for the fastest internet available in Australia – NBN 1000, also known as ultrafast or gigabit internet has a top download speed of (you guessed it) 1,000Mbps.
While this tier was initially only available to businesses, the residential market has grown considerably in recent months, with a heap of providers offering this extreme option (and some of them doing so rather competitively).
On this page, we've taken a look at all the NBN 1000 providers out there and rounded up the cream of the crop so you don't have to do the digging yourself.
Current NBN 1000 deals
While we've picked out an array of choice plans further down the page, here's a quick list of some of the current NBN 1000 deals going.
- Aussie Broadband: save AU$30p/m for 6 months (AU$119p/m)
- MyRepublic: save AU$30p/m for 6 months (AU$99p/m)
- Superloop: save AU$35p/m for 6 months (from AU$104.95)
Best NBN 1000 plans
Best overall NBN 1000 plan
Aussie Broadband | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$119p/m (first 6 months, then AU$149p/m)
Aussie Broadband’s 1Gbps plan isn’t the cheapest – for that, you should check out MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 plan for an insane AU$99 a month – but we would argue it’s the best. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan is down to AU$119 a month for the first six months, saving you AU$30 each billing. After the initial discount, pricing goes back to the standard AU$149 a month. The home-grown telco has Australian-based support, a great reputation for customer service, and a huge typical evening speed of 600Mbps. If you’d like to join, use the code FAST30 to redeem.
Total minimum cost is AU$119View Deal
Best fast NBN 1000 plan
Cheapest NBN 1000 plan
MyRepublic | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (for 6 months, then AU$129p/m)
There currently isn't any cheaper NBN 1000 plans going than this stellar MyRepublic offering, and even after six months when the plan jumps by AU$30p/m, it's still the cheapest on offer. MyRepublic advertises a typical evening speed of 350Mbps, which is faster than many, and you can get your first month free if you use the code 1MONTHFREE at checkout.
Total minimum cost is AU$99
Total minimum cost is AU$99View Deal
More NBN 1000 deals
NBN 1000 FAQ
How fast is NBN 1000?
NBN 1000 is the ultimate speed tier offered on the NBN, with maximum download speeds of 1,000Mbps. However, the reality of the situation is that this maximum speed is much harder to reach than on other tiers.
In a recent ACCC report, it was discovered that NBN 1000 plans "experienced average speeds between 608 and 745Mbps". What's more, it was discovered that "between 7-11pm, performance fell by 23 per cent on average compared with the day’s maximum".
So while you're getting the maximum possible speed offered on the NBN at present, you might not necessarily be getting that maximum 1,000Mbps download rate, due to a wide variety of factors.
How much does NBN 1000 cost?
Expect to pay AU$100 per month as a bare minimum to sing yourself up to an NBN 1000 plan, and more realistically, you'll be looking at that AU$130-140 range.
Most providers at this stage offer a discount for your first six months, and in most cases the price jumps up by about AU$30 after that. If you were hoping for more affordable high-speed broadband, you might be better served checking our fastest NBN plans page which takes a look at NBN 100 and NBN 250 options as well.
Can I get NBN 1000?
Not all connection types will have access to this ultrafast broadband. It’s available to those with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, and in some cases, also those with hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) cable, but be sure to check with the provider.
What providers have NBN 1000?
When the NBN first rolled out, this speed tier didn't exist for residential customers, but now there's a host of telcos offering the service. This includes the big players such as Telstra and Optus, as well as excellent smaller ISPs like Aussie Broadband, MyRepublic, and Superloop.