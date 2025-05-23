Openreach declares aim to accelerate UK high-speed broadband rollout
Openreach wants to connect more customers to full fibre
- BT-owned Openreach confirms plans to speed up full fibre rollout
- 18 million properties are connected – 25 million by 2026, 30 million by 2030
- BT also confirmed a deal to target "hard-to-reach" properties in South and West Wales
UK broadband network and infrastructure giant Openreach has committed to rolling out full fibre broadband across the UK more quickly after acknowledging that only 37% of customers are connected to the network.
The news coincides with an undisclosed "increased investment" from BT Group – Openreach's owner.
According to the company, more than 18 million homes and businesses nationwide have benefitted from new infrastructure, including four million in the past year, but with an extra cash injection from BT, it hopes to e
Openreach wants more homes and businesses to have full fibre
Openreach "now expects to accelerate towards its target of reaching 25 million premises by December 2026," a press release reads, noting how the company's build rate is expected to increase by 20%.
The BT-owned network and infrastructure firm says it's seen record demand over the past year, connecting one customer to its full fibre network every 17 seconds.
"We’re bringing life changing connectivity to all corners of the country, and we’re determined to go further and faster, so we’re proud of the confidence being shown in us through this investment," Openreach CEO Clive Selley said.
That growth is expected to continue into the end of the decade. Openreach envisions 30 million properties being connected to its full fibre network by 2030, adding a further five million after its December 2026 target.
BT recently confirmed a £9.8 million contract to extend its full fibre network to 1,800 "hard-to-reach sites" in Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Carmarthenshire.
BT Group CEO Allison Kirkby added: "Our new network is helping to grow the economy, create jobs, delight customers and deliver value to our shareholders."
