Huawei targets influencers to drive global 10GbE and FTTR growth

China leads FTTR adoption while global expansion still lags far behind

Huawei wants industry cooperation to unlock HD video and 5G potential

Huawei has outlined a bold plan to drive telecom growth across China by targeting a new generation of data-hungry users, with livestreamers and gig-economy workers at the center.

Speaking at MWC Shanghai 2025, Rotating Chairman Eric Xu called on carriers to rethink their strategies, pointing to the 130 million professional influencers expected by 2030.

These users, he said, already generate much higher average revenue per user due to their heavy reliance on video and voice services, traffic patterns that will soon demand widespread deployment of 10-Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) access and backhaul networks.

FTTR everywhere

Delivery drivers are another group Huawei is watching closely, as their voice usage and video consumption already exceed national averages - with Xu noting they represent “a new, fast-growing segment of high-value users.”

Huawei’s vision includes four main initiatives: meeting emerging user demands, pushing HD video traffic, enabling 5G in connected vehicles, and deploying Fiber to the Room (FTTR) to micro and small businesses to make the most of opportunities in AI.

FTTR brings high-speed fiber connections directly to each room in a home or business, providing faster, more stable Wi-Fi with low latency, ideal for livestreaming, cloud-based work, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

China already has around 75 million FTTR users, vastly outpacing the rest of the world, which has fewer than 500,000.

HD video is one area that Huawei feels remains underutilized, despite strong consumer demand. Xu noted that only 22% of mobile video traffic in major Chinese cities is in full HD or higher, partly due to power constraints on devices and throttling by OTT services.

The company is also calling for cooperation across the value chain, from network operators to content platforms and device manufacturers.

On 5G for cars, Xu acknowledged that costs remain a barrier. “Carmakers are unwilling to connect cars with 5G,” he said, citing high licensing fees and hardware costs. He urged the GSMA to help reduce these burdens.

Via The Register