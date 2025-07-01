Accelerating live sports broadcasting to the speed of light with All-Photonics Networks (APNs)

There’s nothing quite like live sport. Globally, over half a billion (571 million) people tuned in to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. Demand for live sports is showing no signs of slowing. But throughout the entire sporting industry, from the field of play to the IT infrastructure beaming the events live to your living room, nothing stands still for long. For athletes and behind-the-scenes technicians alike, innovation is king.

In live sports broadcasting, the next innovation on the horizon revolves around photons and transmitting data at the speed of light. As data demand grows exponentially and current network infrastructure struggles under growing pressure and increasing demand, the broadcast industry must look toward All-Photonics Networks (APNs) to deliver the future of live broadcast.

Katsutoshi Itoh Social Links Navigation Head of Lund Research Laboratory at Sony, and Chair of the Use Case Working Group at the IOWN Global Forum.

The challenges facing the future of live broadcasting

The industry’s current infrastructure is struggling to deal with the increasing demand for media production. While technology has developed at an electrifying rate, the infrastructure we rely on to deliver media has not. Take, for example, the ongoing AI boom. There’s no doubt that AI will significantly add to video production network loads, but our current networks were not built with AI in mind. This isn’t sustainable.

As such, producing high-quality live broadcasts is becoming increasingly challenging. Couple this with skilled media professionals typically residing in urban areas and it quickly becomes apparent that delivering live content, like sports, that takes place in remote locations is not only becoming trickier, but more expensive.

So, the live broadcast industry, including live sports, is faced with a challenging question. How can the growing demand for engaging, live content be delivered without escalating costs or compromising on quality? The answer is All-Photonics Networks. Rather than using electrons, APNs utilize photons to transmit data. In doing so, APNs consume less power, facilitate higher quality and capacity data transfers, all with less delay.

The future is remote

As the demand for high-quality, live content continues to grow and the traditional broadcasting infrastructure struggles to keep up, the next step in overcoming these challenges lies in transforming how media production is managed, remotely and with greater efficiency.

Currently, live broadcasting requires a significant in-person presence. Even for the world’s largest events, bringing the world’s best talent to remote locations can be a challenge. Not to mention expensive. But the need to be there, in person, is only dictated by technological restraints. APNs break free of this restraint.

Rather than needing to be in a broadcast van in or outside the venue, media operators can work remotely. APNs enable media production operators to access and control production resources as if they are on-site. This also allows broadcasters to stream more events from lower leagues or remote locations, increasing choice and accessibility for fans.

APNs offer low-latency, high-bandwidth connections that utilize photonics. By using photons, rather than electrons, to transmit data, this infrastructure supports the remote control of production resources, enabling seamless, real-time editing and switching. The technology equally supports resource sharing across networks, allowing broadcasters to access and allocate production assets efficiently.

By enabling remote work, All-Photonics Networks (APNs) can help address the growing skills gap in live sports broadcasting. Research shows that over half of professionals in the TV industry believe skills-related challenges have worsened in recent years. APNs provide a solution by allowing technicians to work from anywhere, breaking geographic barriers and tapping into a global talent pool.

This flexibility not only eases the skills shortage but also promotes diversity and inclusion, as it opens up opportunities for professionals from different regions and backgrounds to contribute to high-profile events.

The financial and environmental case for APNs

Not only does the shift to remote work bring operational advantages, but it also presents significant financial and environmental benefits, which are crucial as the sports industry looks for ways to optimize costs and reduce its environmental impact. Expanded coverage doesn't require extra travel or personnel, removing cost barriers that have long limited what fans can watch.

In elite-level sports, money talks. Whether it's signing top talent for a football team or developing a race-winning car in motorsport, the power of the dollar is evident throughout the industry. And the same is true when assessing the value of updating or overhauling infrastructure. There must be a financial benefit.

APNs will revolutionize cost efficiency. Compared to electron-based infrastructure, APNs will reduce both CapEx and OpEx by minimizing on-site infrastructure and personnel needs. Furthermore, APNs will be more resilient than current systems, not only will they facilitate uninterrupted broadcasts, it will also mean less is spent on repairs and fixes. This is because Photonics Networks are more durable and reliable, making them ideal for even the most challenging conditions.

And equally, like many other industries, the live broadcast sector is undergoing sustainable transitions. Through APNs, broadcasters will have access to more energy-efficient infrastructure that optimizes networking usage and ultimately reduces the broadcasters' carbon footprint.

While viewers may be more familiar with innovation on the pitch, racetrack, or field of play, APNs highlight that it is equally within the infrastructure and behind the scenes of live sports broadcasting that innovative new technologies are set to be revolutionary. Now, as broadcasters question how the growing demand for engaging, live content can be delivered without escalating costs or compromising on quality, it’s increasingly apparent that the answer is racing toward them, at the speed of light.

