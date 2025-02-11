UK joins China and UAE in global race for hyperfast broadband

Openreach and Nokia show how fibre networks can scale from 10G today to 50G

Telemedicine and AI-driven healthcare will benefit from 50Gbps broadband

The UK’s first live 50Gbps fibre broadband connection has been successfully tested in a trial by Nokia and Openreach, delivering speeds up to twenty times faster than existing services.

Openreach revealed more on the test, which was conducted in Ipswich over Openreach’s full-fibre network using Nokia’s 50G PON technology, and achieved download speeds of 41.9Gbps and upload speeds of 20.6Gbps.

To put this speed into perspective, downloading a high-definition movie on a typical 100Mbps connection takes about seven minutes. With a 1Gbps connection, it takes around 40 seconds, while at 50Gbps, the same movie would be ready almost instantly.

A global push for hyperfast fibre broadband

The test involved Openreach’s upgraded XGS-PON network, an enhanced version of its existing infrastructure, which supports higher symmetric speeds.

Trevor Linney, Director of Network Technology at Openreach, emphasized the long-term significance of the trial, noting, “it’s crucial that we continue to research, innovate and evolve our network to meet our customers’ demands for decades to come."

"The full fibre network we’re building today is a platform for the UK’s economic, social and environmental prosperity, and this test proves we can keep upgrading the speeds and services our customers experience over that network long into the future.”

One of the most immediate benefits of 50Gbps broadband will be entertainment, as technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 8K video streaming require high bandwidth and low latency to function smoothly. Beyond entertainment, the same high-speed connectivity will also enhance remote work and online learning.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In healthcare, high-speed broadband is essential for telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, and real-time medical imaging. Near-instant transmission of large medical files will enable quicker remote consultations and enhance patient care, particularly in urgent situations.

Sandy Motley, President of Nokia Fixed Networks, highlighted how this technology sets the stage for even greater advancements.

“Our platform provides [Openreach] with a full range of PON technologies and services that can be delivered over their existing fibre network," she said.

"From 10G and 25G today to eventually 50Gbps or even 100G, our unique toolkit of fibre solutions allows Openreach to future-proof their network and flexibly address their evolving network demand.”

The UK joins China and the United Arab Emirates in testing these broadband speeds, though there's no confirmed timeline for a full rollout just yet.