Amazon is massively expanding Prime delivery to more US shoppers - but it'll be too late for Prime Day

Amazon is expanding Same-Day and Next-Day delivery to more rural US areas

It will spend $4 billion to triple the size of its US rural delivery network

Over 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural communities will be covered by the end of 2025

Amazon has announced further plans to expand its fast Prime delivery services across more rural parts of the US.

The ecommerce giant says the move will mean thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities will be able to shop a wide range of popular items, and get them delivered, within hours.

However the expansion, set to complete by the end of the year will come too late for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which starts in just a few days.

Amazon Prime rural expansion

The expansion will see Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery services coming to customers in more than 4,000 smaller US cities, towns, and rural communities by the end of 2025.

Amazon says this will expand the reach to "tens of million" of customers, and will be transforming daily life for rural customers", who often have limited product choices due to living further away from stores, as well as facing limited delivery options when shopping online.

The company notes it is also widening the amount of essential everyday products available for Same-Day Delivery, covering household goods, cleaning supplies, vitamins and medications, and food.

There's no change to Prime's pricing - members will still need to spend over $25 at checkout to get access to unlimited free Same-Day Delivery.

“Everybody loves fast delivery. So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

The news comes shortly after Amazon revealed plans to spend $4 billion by the end of 2026 to expand its delivery network across rural areas of the US.

This will see it add over 200 additional delivery stations to its network, claiming to support more than 100,000 full- and part-time jobs both on the road and in warehouses.

This will include Amazon's own network as well as schemes like its Delivery Service Partner program, Amazon Flex, and Hub Delivery, which enables small businesses and members of the community to offer their support.

With the expansion, Amazon hopes to improve delivery speeds by up to 50% in rural areas.