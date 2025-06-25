Amazon is massively expanding Prime delivery to more US shoppers - but it'll be too late for Prime Day
Amazon Prime will soon cover even more rural US communities
- Amazon is expanding Same-Day and Next-Day delivery to more rural US areas
- It will spend $4 billion to triple the size of its US rural delivery network
- Over 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural communities will be covered by the end of 2025
Amazon has announced further plans to expand its fast Prime delivery services across more rural parts of the US.
The ecommerce giant says the move will mean thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities will be able to shop a wide range of popular items, and get them delivered, within hours.
However the expansion, set to complete by the end of the year will come too late for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which starts in just a few days.
Amazon Prime rural expansion
The expansion will see Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery services coming to customers in more than 4,000 smaller US cities, towns, and rural communities by the end of 2025.
Amazon says this will expand the reach to "tens of million" of customers, and will be transforming daily life for rural customers", who often have limited product choices due to living further away from stores, as well as facing limited delivery options when shopping online.
The company notes it is also widening the amount of essential everyday products available for Same-Day Delivery, covering household goods, cleaning supplies, vitamins and medications, and food.
There's no change to Prime's pricing - members will still need to spend over $25 at checkout to get access to unlimited free Same-Day Delivery.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“Everybody loves fast delivery. So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.
The news comes shortly after Amazon revealed plans to spend $4 billion by the end of 2026 to expand its delivery network across rural areas of the US.
This will see it add over 200 additional delivery stations to its network, claiming to support more than 100,000 full- and part-time jobs both on the road and in warehouses.
This will include Amazon's own network as well as schemes like its Delivery Service Partner program, Amazon Flex, and Hub Delivery, which enables small businesses and members of the community to offer their support.
With the expansion, Amazon hopes to improve delivery speeds by up to 50% in rural areas.
You might also like
- Take payments with the best payment gateways
- Get your business online with the best free website builders
- UPS is hugely scaling back its Amazon shipping deal
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.