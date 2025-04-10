Gigabit NBN plans are cheaper, faster and better than ever – these are 4 I'd recommend

The best NBN 1000 plans have offered Australians the opportunity to experience lightning-fast download speeds for a couple of years now. Recently, however, I’ve noticed some big changes across this speed tier.

Firstly, advertised typical evening speeds have been steadily increasing towards the magic 1,000Mbps figure. When I started monitoring NBN 1000 plans in September 2023, the average claimed download speed was a mere 515Mbps.

While this was considered fast at the time, the truth was speeds were ultimately way off the theoretical maximum available on this tier, making them tricky to recommend… especially when combined with the high cost.

Fast-forward to today and the average download speed of an NBN 1000 plan is just over 810Mbps. Talk about progress!

What’s more, the number of providers offering an NBN 1000 plan has expanded (from 16 to 20) and, perhaps most importantly, prices have come tumbling down. How much has an NBN 1000 plan decreased? In September ‘23, the average cost was AU$140 p/m, but that figure now sits at just under AU$120 p/m. That’s just over AU$20 saved each month, or AU$240 a year.

These factors combined mean there’s never been a better time to sign up for a gigabit internet plan.

We've said it plenty of times in the past, but it really does pay to shop around

Of course, the best NBN plans aren’t all created equal. While the average cost of a gigabit NBN plan may have come down, the fact remains the majority of providers charge more than this on a regular basis.

You don’t need to pay these high fees though, nor should you, as there’s exceptional value to be found right now from the likes of Spintel, Flip, Buddy Telco and even Vodafone.

All four providers offer something for every type of user: superfast download speeds, cheap prices, a good middle-ground, extra perks such as presale access to concerts in Australia and, in some cases, free modems. Full details of their NBN 1000 plans are as follows:

Spintel | 860Mbps | AU$90 p/m If you want to experience quick download speeds on a tight budget, Spintel is the provider for you. The telco has done away with introductory discounts and replaced them with a flat AU$90 monthly charge for the life of the plan. The result is the cheapest NBN 1000 plan currently available. Comparatively, this plan is just under AU$800 cheaper each year than Australia’s sweetheart, Telstra. What’s more, Spintel claims 860Mbps typical evening speeds, putting it right up there with the country’s fastest speed demons. • AU$90 minimum cost

• AU$1,080 yearly cost

Flip | 900Mbps | $94 p/m (first 4 months, then $104.90 p/m) Flip is one of the latest providers to offer an NBN 1000 plan, following a partnership with fellow internet service provider (ISP) Swoop. And Flip isn’t playing around – it’s arrived on the market with a staggering 900Mbps typical evening speed claim. It’s now the joint-fastest in Australia alongside Swoop, yet charges much, much less. The first year cost is just over AU$450 cheaper than its compatriot and just over AU$400 cheaper ongoing. • AU$94 minimum cost

• AU$1,215.20 first year cost

• AU$1,258.80 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy Telco | 875Mbps | AU$99 p/m Buddy has been a top recommendation of mine ever since it entered the market in July 2024. The ISP – a budget-focused offshoot of Aussie Broadband – has remained firm on its flat-rate AU$99p/m charge since its inception, yet has seen its typical evening speed claim rise to 875Mbps. While Flip may claim faster, in truth, the 25Mbps difference is unlikely to have any real-world effect. • AU$99 minimum cost

• AU$1,188 each year

Vodafone | 800Mbps | $94 p/m (first 6 months, then $104) Vodafone rarely gets a mention when I make my NBN plan recommendations, but if you have a mobile plan with the ISP, then you’re sitting on the third-cheapest gigabit NBN plan in the country. This is thanks to a speed upgrade, meaning you’re effectively paying for a slower NBN 250 plan, but getting NBN 1000 plan speeds in return. Right now Vodafone claims 800Mbps download speeds, making it ultracompetitive. The telco also offers early presale access to select concerts in Australia, including Lady Gaga. • AU$94 minimum cost

• AU$1,188 first year cost

• AU$1,248 ongoing yearly cost

If for any reason the plans I've selected above don't take your fancy, you can view more of the most popular very high-speed NBN plans in the comparison widget below.