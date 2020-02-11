Eight years of NordVPN calls for a freebie - don't miss out on this ace VPN deal

For its eight-year birthday NordVPN has gotten into the spirit of celebration and decided to give away a freebie out of a pretty awesome selection!

Basically, if you subscribe to NordVPN's three year plan, you will either get one month, one year, two years, or three years for FREE!

And although you can only get one of them, and ultimately it is down to your luck - how ace would it be to have all your VPN needs sorted for 36 months at no extra cost?

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you would be paying the full amount for the three years upfront.

And although $125.64/ £96.74 may seem like a hefty amount to pay upfront, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and by passing geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months. Plus that works out to only $3.49/£2.68 a month!

Need more information or got a couple of questions? Keep scrolling as we've got this awesome VPN deal outlined for you.

NordVPN | 36 months | FREE One month, One year, Two years or Three years | $430.20 $125.64 | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech newbie). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top 10, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy, meaning your privacy is secure and not only does it unblock Netflix but BBC iPlayer too. It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security).

Then there is the added bonus of the price - NordVPN is one of the cheapest VPN providers out there, especially now with this Winter VPN deal. Plus you can have up to six simultaneous connections on one account - which is perfect for anyone trying to save.

But it is worth noting that in October NordVPN revealed that it suffered a hack which breached its cybersecurity credentials. However, it has taken significant steps to correct this, which is why we still rank it so highly and are confident in recommending its service. If you want more information about this just keep scrolling down.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

What is the NordVPN breach?

In October 2019, NordVPN announced that the provider had suffered a hack which breached it's security. This hack dates back to 2018, and rather shook the sector when it came to the surface. When it was unveiled, NordVPN announced it was taking clear steps to tighten things up, including working with cybersecurity consulting firm VerSprite and completing a full-scale third-party independent security audit next year.

If you want further information on this hack, make sure you check out our NordVPN data breach news story. And if cybersecurity is your main reason for getting a VPN, why not read our most secure VPN provider guide.