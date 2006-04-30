HP is the number one supplier of Tablet PCs in Europe with the Compaq TC4200 (£1127 inc. VAT) being its second-generation device. The slate-grey finish and clamshell design is aimed at those who want a standard laptop with the advantage of switching the 12.

Powered by an Intel Pentium M 750(1.86GHz), and supported by 512MB of DDR2 memory, this system scored a highly impressive benchmark of 207, which is high enough to handle anything office-based. The most popular use for a tablet is to carry it like a notepad so you can write on it, so weight and comfort are priorities.

Weighing in at 2.1kg, you won't want to carry this machine around for too long, but with a battery life, under test, of 337 minutes, there are few that come close to matching it. One problem with this machine is that it feels too much like a laptop to ever switch into slate mode.

However, the panel is responsive and, backed by the Intel 915GM chipset, which is quite a fast GPU. With no optical drive, you'll be reliant on the three USB 2.0 ports for hooking the device up to external drives. The HP Compaq TC4200 may be starting to look a bit dated.