Vodafone's new fibre broadband deals are the best on the market right now

Throwing in a big cash incentive, some affordable bills and a free speed upgrade, Vodafone has quickly shot up to offer one of the best broadband deals on the market right now.

Go for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan and you'll pay just £22 a month for speeds averaging 63Mb. That's the same price as Vodafone's slower fibre plan, essentially giving you a free speed upgrade.

While that price would already be excellent, undercutting even the super affordable Plusnet offers, it does get better. Vodafone will also throw in a £75 Amazon voucher on top of this plan - perfect to save up for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

Get Vodafone's excellent broadband deal:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This broadband plan has a lot going for it. Firstly, there is nothing to pay upfront and then the only costs you have to pay are £22 a month in bills - one of the cheapest fibre prices around. For that price you get a £75 Amazon voucher and speeds averaging 63Mb. That's plenty for a big household gaming, streaming and working from home at the same time.

View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

Read more: