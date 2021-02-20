Vodafone's new broadband deals are miles ahead of the competition this weekend

Vodafone doesn't frequently pull out promotions on its broadband deals but when it does, they are often some of the best on the market and the brand's latest offer is no exception.

Right now, you can get Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan for just £22.95 a month. That price comes down even further for existing Vodafone mobile customers, only costing £20.95 a month!

Considering that's a pretty affordable price, the speeds averaging 63Mb are excellent, allowing for multiple HD streams, fluent home working and even some gaming at the same time.

That alone would make this a go to offer, but there's one last benefit to be had. Vodafone is including £80 vouchers that can be used at Tesco, Amazon or M&S. You can find out more about this plan below.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month (£20.95 for Vodafone phone users) + £80 Amazon voucher

This is all-round the best broadband deal on the market right now. It supplies speeds averaging 63Mb - perfect for big households gaming, streaming and working at home. For those speeds, you only need to pay £22.95 a month, a price below the competition. On top of all of that, Vodafone is also throwing in an £80 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S and a £2 a month discount for existing Vodafone mobile customers. Just get it before it ends at 11.59pm tonight.

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

