Virgin's fibre broadband deals come with a £50 voucher and super speed for £24/pm

Virgin is a brand which is rarely that affordable when it comes to broadband deals. But right now, it has one of the best (and cheapest) fibre plans currently on the market.

For the price of just £24 a month, Virgin will land you with speeds averaging 108Mb - roughly double what most fibre broadband deals will get you at this price point. And on top of that Virgin isn't charging set up costs here.

Then topping it off, this 12 month contract is also throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher when you sign up. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, that is a pretty tempting incentive.

You can find out more about this Virgin broadband deal below:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £50 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



