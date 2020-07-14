Virgin is offering £50 Amazon vouchers with its bargain fibre broadband deals

Virgin might be one of the best internet providers when it comes to speeds but its higher than average prices make it a no go for those looking for cheap broadband deals. Luckily, its latest offer changes that.

Taking its M100 package with speeds averaging 108Mb and dropping the price right down to £24 a month, Virgin is offering one of the best fibre broadband deals on the market.

That price elsewhere will get you speeds roughly half what Virgin is offering making it a hard promotion to compete with. On top of that, Virgin has currently removed all upfront costs.

Finally and possibly most importantly, when you invest in this deal Virgin will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher - perfect for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day. You can find out more about this offer below.

Broadband and TV deals: find the best and cheapest prices around

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Virgin isn't normally an affordable provider of internet so this is an offer to get excited about! It costs nothing upfront and just £24 a month while offering you lightning speeds averaging 108Mb. And to top of the whole package, Virgin is currently throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher on top.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available, then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Amazon Prime Day: prepare for the upcoming saving event

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

Today's best broadband deals: