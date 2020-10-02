Virgin has the top fibre broadband deals this weekend thanks to big Amazon vouchers

While fibre broadband deals offer up speedy internet connections, not all of them can quite match up to the needs of certain groups. For gamers, big households and workers from home, Virgin has just launched the perfect collection of broadband deals.

Across all of Virgin's M series of internet, you can currently score a £50 Amazon voucher. While that won't arrive in time for Amazon Prime Day, it's an excellent incentive to have alongside some affordable internet plans.

While all of these fibre plans come at affordable prices for the speeds on offer, the cheapest one - the M100 - feels like the best value. It costs just £24 a month with no upfront costs for speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double what most plans at this price offer.

If 108Mb speeds can't quite match up to the amount of data-intensive activities you do, Virgin is also offering this Amazon voucher on all of its M series plans. That goes all the way up to 516Mb average speeds.

Virgin broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £50 Amazon.co.uk voucher, making this one of the best offers out there.View Deal

Virgin M200 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | £30 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

If you upgrade to Virgin's M200 deal, you will see a jump in speeds to 213Mb averages. That is going to be more than plenty for big households, allowing for multiple streams, people gaming, and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Virgin M350 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | £36 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Virgin's M350 package starts to get into the world of market-leading speeds with few providers going this high. For £36 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 362Mb - more than enough to assure flawless speeds when downloading and uploading anything you might need.View Deal

Virgin M500 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | £42 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Virgin's M500 package offers pretty ridiculous 516Mb average speeds. That's going to be plenty for massive student houses or homes with people working full time, someone gaming, others streaming in HD, and more. In essence, this is going to be the package for those who don't like waiting for downloads to finish or have internet-draining jobs.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available, then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



