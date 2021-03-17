This Virgin broadband deal offers superfast speeds, low costs and big vouchers

With everyone spending more time at home, more time binging Netflix and likely more time working from their kitchen, upgrading to superfast internet could be a change worth making.

If you've been considering it, Virgin's latest broadband deals are the perfect way to go. If you sign up for Vodafone's M100 plan, you'll only have to pay £24 a month while securing speeds averaging 108Mb.

That's lightning fast, allowing for streaming in Ultra HD on one device while also running multiple smart devices and gaming all at the same time without much give.

And right now, Virgin is also throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher with your purchase. However, this internet plan isn't available across the whole of the UK. If you can't get it where you live, TalkTalk has a great alternative.

Compare all of the best broadband and TV deals around right now

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

TalkTalk's alternative plan:

TalkTalk Fibre 65 | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £70 voucher

This is an excellent alternative from TalkTalk. While it offers slower speeds for the same price, TalkTalk is much more readily available across the country. And TalkTalk offers a bigger cash incentive, throwing in a £70 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Ts&Cs of this broadband deal state that it is for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

SIM only deals: the best prices and plans today

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

Today's best broadband deals: