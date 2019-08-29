This ace fibre broadband deal gets you a free speed upgrade and an Amazon Echo Dot

You're a good few hours deep into your fibre broadband deals search. Twenty tabs with offers, comparisons and monthly calculations stacking up on your computer. In other words, you're lost in the overwhelming experience that is picking your broadband package.

Luckily for you, we're here to pull you out of the mire and rescue you with what is easily one of the best deals around. Welcome Vodafone, a name you know offering free speed upgrades and smart speakers at no extra cost.

To be a little bit more exact, Vodafone is currently offering its Superfast Fibre 2 package for the same price as its cheaper deal - £23 a month (or £21 if you have a Vodafone phone contract).

And as for that speaker we mentioned, Vodafone is very kindly throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot with its fibre broadband deals if you buy before September 10. Topping it all off, Vodafone doesn't even charge any upfront fees.

With all of that in mind, you can now end your search and find Vodafone's stellar broadband deal below. Or, if you're still not convinced, let us ease the pains of your search with assistance from our guide to the best broadband deals.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £20 for existing Vodafone customers + FREE Amazon Echo Dot

It's simple. You get Vodafone's superfast 2 package for the price of its cheaper deal and, Vodafone will throw in a free Amazon Echo Dot. That means speeds of 63Mb for just £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone mobile phone customer, £21 a month.

Want more with your broadband deal?

While this is one of the best, affordable fibre broadband deals around, you can get even cheaper bills. You may not have heard of the ISP, but Onestream's Jetstream Lite Fibre costs a mere £18.99 per month. You do have to pay a tenner upfront though, so it only works out a little bit cheaper than Vodafone's offer.. Plus, this deal does also offer the lowest average fibre speeds on the market at 17Mb.

While for those who want an added extra with their internet, BT could be the way to go. It costs £31.99 a month but comes with a £90 BT Reward Card on top of its faster 50Mb fibre speeds.

Or, for the closest possible offer to this, TalkTalk could be the way to go. Offering similar speeds at a price of £23.50. However unlike Vodafone, TalkTalk doesn't offer any freebies with this deal, but we do like that it guarantees the price of your bills for the full 18 months of your contract.

