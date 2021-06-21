The Razer Kishi lets me play my Xbox Series X in bed – and it's finally at a great price

Amazon Prime Day deal is delivering some great deals for gamers, and one of the best we've seen so far is on the Razer Kishi smartphone gamepad (scroll down to see the deals).
Like many gamers, I like having a degree of fluidity in how and where I play. There's nothing worse than really getting into a game only to have another member of your household wanting to commandeer the living room TV, meaning you have to either move your chunky console into another room (if you don't have a second console set up), or call it quits on your gameplay for the evening.
Fortunately, Xbox remote gaming means you can continue playing your Xbox Series X or Xbox One in any room, on your smartphone. The feature allows you to stream your Xbox console to your phone, and pick up playing where you left off.
But, while remote gaming is an exciting prospect for me, I've always found it frustrating to have to connect my iPhone to an Xbox controller. The Xbox controller is chunky, and adding a clamp to the top of it to hold my smartphone just isn't practical for on-the-go play.
So when I was gifted the Razer Kishi, I was a bit skeptical. Would this be another impractical smartphone controller? Fortunately, it wasn't. The Razer Kishi essentially turns your iOS or Android phone into a Switch-like handheld, and allows me to carry on playing my Xbox Series X games in whatever room I pleased (read: mostly in bed), as long as there's a stable internet connection.
Right now, the Razer Kishi controller for Android and iOS is discounted for Amazon Prime Day. So if you want to play Xbox games in bed too (or elsewhere), then it's definitely worth checking out. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Razer Kishi deals on Prime Day
US
Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for Xbox Android:
$85 $66.49 on Amazon
Save nearly $20 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for Android phones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many Android smartphones (a la the Nintendo Switch), or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller. This Xbox version is also Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible.View Deal
Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for iOS:
$84 $69.99 on Amazon
Save nearly $15 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for iPhones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many iPhone models (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller.View Deal
UK
Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for Android:
£89.99 £42.99 on Amazon
Save over £40 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for Android phones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many Android smartphones (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller.View Deal
Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller for Xbox Android:
£79.99 £48.99 on Amazon
Save nearly £30 on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for Android phones with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Kishi separates to fit around many Android smartphones (a la the Nintendo Switch) or snaps together to use as a standalone controller. It connects directly to the phone via USB-C port, so it has less latency than a Bluetooth controller. This Xbox version is also Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible.View Deal
There's a couple of things worth noting about the Razer Kishi controller. Both the Android and iPhone versions will work with Xbox remote gaming. However, while the Razer Kishi will work with Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android, the iOS version is still in limited beta, so you likely won't be able to utilize the full Xbox Cloud Gaming experience for a while yet - though it is Cloud Gaming compatible.
The Android Xbox controller is Xbox Cloud Gaming compatible, so it's worth picking that one up if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and want to utilize Cloud gaming - which is available now.
Both controllers are, however, compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW and Steam Link. You can also play mobile games like Minecraft, Genshin Impact and Brawlhalla. However, Call of Duty Mobile is only compatible with the iPhone version of the Kishi. We also found games like PUBG: Mobile and Infamous: Gods Among Us weren't compatible. So it's worth double-checking your priority games are compatible first.
The lack of button mapping is also a pain as it means you may be stuck with an annoying controller configuration for some games.
But, overall, the Razer Kishi is a sturdy, premium smartphone controller and it's a great accompaniment to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. So if you're looking for a great Xbox Series X accessory this Prime Day then look no further.
